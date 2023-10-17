Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 35% off on lipstick, kajal, face serum

Amazon Sale 2023 is an exciting time for every woman who is into skincare and makeup. We all wait for sale season to begin to binge shop our beauty essentials at attractive prices. This way, not only are we able to do some big savings but shop without guilt as well. There is a diverse array of makeup and skincare essentials like kajal, lipstick, eyeshadow palette, face serum, tinted moisturiser, among other things, that are up for grabs. All these products serve as self care and self love tools and are a definite buy at such attractive prices. Whether it's the subtle radiance of a tinted moisturiser, the bold definition of kajal, the transformative power of a nourishing face serum, the confidence boost from the perfect lipstick, or the alluring charm of eye shadow, dear women, it’s time to keep your carts ready. Amazon Sale 2023: Grab exciting deals on makeup and skincare essentials.(Pexels)

This highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is going to prove promising for all beauty enthusiasts. You can find the aforementioned coveted beauty essentials at discounted prices, making Amazon Sale 2023 the perfect opportunity to revamp your beauty collection.



This buying guide will introduce you to beauty essentials that have a decent discount running on them. The products are all from established brands and are supremely effective too. Take a look at the selections below, read about what they can do for their skin and beauty and shop before the sale ends. Tell your girlfriends about it so that they can also make the most of sale season.



1. Juicy Chemistry Vitamin C Skin Brightening Serum

Experience the radiance of youthful skin with the Juicy Chemistry vitamin C Skin Brightening Serum. Packed with the goodness of Kakadu Plum Cellular Extract, this serum is a natural solution for dull, uneven, and ageing skin. The powerful blend works to revitalise and rejuvenate your skin, restoring its natural glow. Embrace the goodness of nature and unveil a brighter, more youthful complexion. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

2. ETUDE Play Color Eyes #Leather Shop | 10 Luxurious Leather Brown Colors with Shimmer & Glitter Texture

Dive into the world of opulence with this eye makeup kit. This Korean makeup palette offers 10 luxurious leather brown shades infused with shimmer and glitter textures. Experiment with versatile looks, from subtle day-time elegance to bold evening glam. Its long-lasting formula ensures a smooth application, allowing you to create stunning eye makeup looks effortlessly. Elevate your makeup game with this exclusive palette. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

3. Revlon Colorstay Whipped Creme Make Up, Natural Tan (23.7ml) Mousse

Achieve a flawless complexion with the Revlon’s colorstay whipped creme makeup. This lightweight mousse foundation in the shade Natural Tan offers long-lasting coverage with a smooth, matte finish. Its whipped texture blends seamlessly, providing a natural look that stays put all day. Perfect for all skin types, this foundation ensures a comfortable wear without caking or creasing. Experience the magic of effortless beauty with this Revlon classic. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

4. Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor, Pink, 3.5 g

Indulge your lips with the Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor in Pink. This richly pigmented lipstick offers a luxurious matte finish that lasts all day. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your lips moisturised and supple. The smooth texture glides effortlessly, ensuring an even application. Add a pop of colour to your look and embrace the boldness of the Sinful Matte Lipcolor. Elevate your makeup collection with this essential shade. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

5. ETUDE Glow On Base Oil Volume 30ml

Prepare your skin for a flawless makeup look with the ETUDE Glow On Base Oil Volume. This all-in-one makeup oil provides a luminous, glowing base with long-lasting effects and a dewy finish. Its lightweight formula seamlessly blends, creating a smooth canvas for effortless makeup application. Elevate your makeup routine with this Korean beauty essential that ensures a radiant and long-lasting look. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

6. Plum Colour Takeover Kajal Gift

Elevate your eye makeup game with the Plum Colour Takeover Kajal Gift Set. This set includes three stunning shades of smudge-proof and waterproof kajal pencils in black, green, and brown. Designed for daily makeup looks, these kajal pencils glide effortlessly, adding depth and intensity to your eyes. Ophthalmologically tested and 100% vegan, these pencils offer both style and safety. Unleash your creativity with these versatile shades. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

7. MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Skin Awakening Foundation

Discover the ultimate beauty essential with the MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Skin Awakening Foundation in Cool Ivory. Specifically formulated for very fair skin tones, this foundation provides medium to high coverage, leaving a flawless finish that lasts all day. Enriched with vitamin C, it nourishes your skin while offering a radiant and natural look. Embrace the sophistication of this luxurious foundation, exclusively designed by MyGlamm. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

8. Charmacy Milano Star Bomb Eyeshadow (Shade 01) - 3.2g

Unleash your inner diva with the Charmacy Milano Star Bomb Eyeshadow in Shade 01. This multifunctional eye shadow offers a shimmery effect, glitter, and duo-chrome metallic shades that create intense pigmentation. Use it as an eyeshadow, highlighter, or lip topper for a versatile and stunning look. With its vegan and cruelty-free formula, this eyeshadow is a guilt-free indulgence for all makeup lovers. Elevate your makeup game with this essential charm from Charmacy Milano. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

9. Color Chemistry Lip and Cheek Crayon Tamarind

Revolutionise your makeup routine with the Color Chemistry Lip and Cheek Crayon in Tamarind LC13. This multi-use lip crayon offers a vegan, ultra-matte, and non-drying formula that ensures long-lasting wear. Its highly pigmented texture provides a rich and bold colour payoff, perfect for both lips and cheeks. Embrace the versatility of this essential crayon, adding a touch of sophistication and vibrance to your everyday look. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

10. Makeup Revolution Superdewy Tinted Moisturiser

Experience the perfect blend of skincare and makeup with the Makeup Revolution Super Dewy Tinted Moisturiser. Designed for fair skin tones, this lightweight moisturiser offers long-lasting hydration and a natural, even skin tone. Infused with wild berry extracts, it leaves your skin feeling refreshed and radiant, without any greasy residue. Embrace the effortless beauty of this tinted moisturiser for a dewy and refreshed complexion. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Best value for money:

The Color Chemistry Lip and Cheek Crayon Tamarind LC13 offers the best value for money with its exceptional versatility and long-lasting performance. Serving as both a lip colour and a cheek tint, this vegan, ultra-matte crayon provides a non-drying, pigmented, and long-stay formula. Its multi-use functionality ensures you get the most out of your purchase, making it an essential addition to your makeup collection without breaking the bank.

Best deal:

Makeup Revolution Superdewy Tinted Moisturiser in Fair presents the best deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 with an incredible discount on it. This lightweight moisturiser not only evens the skin tone but also provides long-lasting hydration, making it a must-have for a refreshed and radiant look. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to enhance your beauty routine without burning a hole in your pocket. Grab this deal now and revitalise your skin with a significant discount.



