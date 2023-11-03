Amazon Sale: Enjoy discounts on your favourite lip colours

Amazon Sale is a treat for every beauty enthusiast out there. This is the time when you can buy beauty-related products in bulk without feeling guilty about it. Lipsticks are every woman’s favourite beauty item and they like to have a big collection of them. After all, wearing one lip colour on and on can get boring. A complete mood lifter, applying lipstick for many has a therapeutic effect. And no, we are not exaggerating. Many women have talked about how they apply lipsticks when they are feeling low and how they feel instantly better after stepping out with a stylish lip colour on. And when it is raining discounts on lipsticks, it is only natural for women to buy in bulk. Amazon Sale is offering discounts on lip gloss, lipsticks and lip colours from established brands like Sugar, Plum, MyGlamm, Colorbar and more.Since it is the festive season too, it makes sense to give your girlfriends or women in life a bunch of lipsticks. And trust us when we say this, they will be delighted. We have shortlisted some of the choicest of lip colours in a list below. They are some of the finest products. Why, you ask? Well, they stay on for a long duration of time, are easy-breezy to apply, are transfer-proof, waterproof and highly pigmented too. You will love to add them to your collection. Chances are you will be tempted to add all of the shades from miscellaneous brands to your cart and we totally get you. The Amazon sale 2023 is going to last till November 10, 2023, so make sure your carts are full. Pout your blues away this festive season.1. SUGAR Cosmetics - Mettle - Liquid Lipstick

Elevate your makeup game with SUGAR Cosmetics' Mettle Liquid Lipstick in the shade 10 Mimosa. Boasting a deep pinkish red hue with a captivating blue undertone, this creamy and lightweight lipstick offers a stunning finish that lasts for up to 14 hours. Whether it's a day at the office or a night out, this lipstick promises to stay put, ensuring you look effortlessly glamorous throughout the day. Indulge in the perfect blend of comfort and long-lasting allure.

2. Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor, Pink, 3.5 g

Unleash your bold and playful side with Colorbar's Sinful Matte Lipcolor in a delightful pink hue. This highly pigmented lip colour offers a striking matte finish that exudes confidence and style. With its smooth application and long-lasting formula, it ensures you make a statement without compromising on comfort. Embrace the perfect fusion of vibrancy and sophistication, making it a must-have addition to your makeup collection.

3. REVLON Colorstay Over Time Lip Color, Always Sienna (Glossy)

Revlon presents the Colorstay Over Time Lip Color in the enchanting shade Always Sienna, delivering a glossy finish that adds a touch of allure to your look. With its long-lasting and smudge-proof formula, this lip colour ensures you stay flawless throughout the day. Indulge in the perfect blend of elegance and durability, making it an ideal choice for both casual and formal occasions. Add a hint of glamour to your everyday makeup routine with this lustrous lip colour.

4. Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor, Brown, 3.5 g

Discover the allure of the Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor in a captivating brown shade that exudes warmth and sophistication. This highly pigmented lip colour offers a striking matte finish, making it an ideal choice for both daytime and evening wear. With its smooth application and long-lasting formula, it ensures you maintain a flawless look without any touch-ups. Embrace the perfect fusion of vibrancy and subtlety, making it an essential addition to your makeup collection.

5. ETUDE Fixing Tint| Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick

Experience the ETUDE Fixing Tint, a long-lasting liquid lipstick that offers a weightless matte finish and intense full coverage. With its waterproof and smudge-proof formula, it ensures your lips stay vibrant and flawless throughout the day. This Korean makeup essential in the shade 10 Smoky Cherry adds a touch of allure and elegance to your look, making it a perfect choice for various occasions. Embrace the perfect blend of style and functionality, enhancing your makeup routine effortlessly.

6. RENEE Stay With Me Combo of 2

Revamp your makeup collection with the RENEE Stay With Me Combo featuring two enchanting shades, Awe for Mauve and Desire for Brown. These long-lasting, non-transferable liquid lipsticks offer a water and smudge-proof formula, ensuring a flawless and impeccable look all day long. With their lightweight texture, they provide a comfortable and luxurious feel, making them an essential addition to your beauty regimen. Indulge in the perfect blend of sophistication and durability for an elevated makeup experience.

7. ETUDE Glass Rouge Lip Gloss Tint

Add a touch of glamour to your look with ETUDE's Glass Rouge Lip Gloss Tint, offering a glossy finish that enhances your natural beauty. With its waterproof and long-lasting formula, this Korean makeup essential ensures your lips stay vibrant and luscious throughout the day. The captivating shade PP501 Evening Mauve adds a hint of sophistication and elegance, making it an ideal choice for various occasions. Embrace the perfect blend of style and functionality, elevating your makeup routine effortlessly.

8. MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Hi-Shine Lipstick

Introducing the MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Hi-Shine Lipstick in the captivating shade Mauve Struck, offering a lustrous and glossy finish that enhances your natural beauty. With its long-wear formula and UVB protection, this lipstick ensures your lips stay vibrant and well-protected throughout the day. The lightweight texture and high coverage provide a comfortable and luxurious feel, making it an essential addition to your makeup collection. Indulge in the perfect blend of glamour and care, elevating your makeup routine effortlessly.

9. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, Matte Finish - Pink Velvet, Pink, 4 Ml

Revlon presents the Super Lustrous Lipstick in the captivating shade Pink Velvet, offering a stunning matte finish that adds a touch of elegance to your look. With its smooth application and long-lasting formula, this lipstick ensures your lips stay vibrant and flawless throughout the day. The lightweight texture provides a comfortable and luxurious feel, making it an ideal choice for various occasions. Embrace the perfect fusion of vibrancy and subtlety, enhancing your natural beauty effortlessly.

10. FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Matte Lip Crayon

Upgrade your makeup routine with the FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Matte Lip Crayon in the alluring shade Make Me Mine. This highly pigmented lip crayon offers a matte finish that exudes sophistication and charm. With its free sharpener, it ensures a precise application, making it a convenient and essential addition to your beauty collection. Embrace the perfect blend of vibrancy and durability, ensuring a flawless and impeccable look all day long.

Best value for money:

Indulge in the best value for money with the MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Hi-Shine Lipstick - Mauve Struck. Offering a combination of UVB protection, high coverage, and a lustrous glossy finish, this lipstick ensures a luxurious and long-lasting wear, making it a wise investment for your beauty regimen. With its cruelty-free formulation and lightweight texture, it provides an unbeatable combination of style and care, ensuring you look effortlessly glamorous without compromising on quality and comfort. Experience the perfect blend of sophistication and durability, making it an essential addition to your makeup collection.

Best deal:

Don't miss out on the incredible deal on the RENEE Stay With Me Combo of 2, Awe for Mauve & Desire for Brown. With its long-lasting, non-transferable, water, and smudge-proof formula, this combo offers unbeatable value and quality. The enticing discount during the Amazon Sale 2023 makes it an irresistible steal. Seize the opportunity to upgrade your makeup collection with these luxurious and versatile shades that effortlessly complement various looks and occasions. Grab this exclusive deal now and elevate your beauty game without breaking the bank!

