Amazon Sale: Grab up to 60% off on mattresses, hurry!

Amazon Sale 2023 is live and it is turning out to be as promising as expected. You can fetch products across categories at discounted prices and if you have been planning to buy mattresses, then you are surely in luck. This is the opportune moment to buy comfortable mattresses at attractive price points. We all know the importance of a good mattress. It allows one to rest comfortably and also has many health benefits. From alleviating stress, promoting proper spinal alignment to relieving pressure points, a good mattress is indeed a good investment. There are plethora of options available on Amazon. Investing in a mattress should be done from long term perspective. There are also types available in mattresses. From memory foam mattress, air mattress, foam mattress to latex and spring mattresses, choices are endless for the user. For instance, a latex mattress is a good option for those looking for a durable, bouncy mattress that has the ability to relieve pressure. Spring mattress is a perfect pick for those who are looking for budget-friendly mattress. To make the most of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, one must avail attractive discounts that are being offered on mattresses.

Amazon Sale: Get a comfortable mattress home to rest comfortably.

To help you with the selection, we have shortlisted a few mattresses in a list below. The selections are from established brands and offer both comfort and durability. Take a look at them and add them to your cart for a promising sleep. You must also share this buying guide with your loved ones to cash in on Amazon Sale 2023 season. Thry will definitely count it as a thoughtful gesture.

1. Livpure Smart Duos Reversible HR Foam Mattress

Experience a restful slumber with the Livpure Smart Duos Reversible HR Foam Mattress. Crafted with precision and innovation, this mattress boasts 3D sleep zones for optimised comfort and support. Engineered with Dow ComfortScience, it ensures a luxurious sleep experience. The EGAPA Purifying Filter maintains a fresh and hygienic sleeping environment. With a double size of 72x48x5 inches and a removable zipper cover, this mattress offers convenience and tranquillity.

2. Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress

Revel in the perfect balance of softness and firmness with the Sleepyhead Flip Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress. This queen-size mattress, measuring 78x60x5 inches, offers versatility with its dual-sided design. Whether you prefer a plush or a firmer feel, this mattress caters to your sleep preferences. Experience superior comfort and support for a rejuvenating night's sleep. The Sleepyhead Flip ensures a restful slumber without compromise.

3. SleepyCat Latex Mattress

Indulge in a superior sleeping experience with the SleepyCat Latex Mattress. With a focus on orthopaedic support, this hybrid mattress integrates pinhole tech latex and memory foam layers, providing optimal comfort and relief. The 5-zone support system ensures targeted pressure relief for aches and pains. Its bamboo cover adds a touch of luxury and breathability. This queen-size mattress, measuring 78x60x6 inches, comes with a 10-year warranty, ensuring lasting comfort and durability.

4. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress King Size

Prioritise your spinal health with The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress. Certified by AIHA for medium-firm orthopaedic support, this mattress alleviates back pain and ensures restful sleep. Boasting patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology, it provides advanced comfort and support. With king-size dimensions of 78x72 inches, this mattress offers ample space for undisturbed slumber. Enjoy a peaceful and rejuvenating sleep experience, thanks to The Sleep Company's commitment to quality.

5. Flo Ortho™ Mattress - 10 Year Warranty

Discover the ultimate sleep solution with the Flo Ortho™ Mattress. Engineered with Aloe Vera-infused orthopaedic foam and Pain Release Technology™, this mattress promotes pain relief and a comfortable sleep experience. With medium-firm support and dimensions of 72x72x6 inches, it ensures ample space and support for restful sleep. The 10-year warranty provides assurance of long-lasting quality. Invest in the Flo Ortho™ Mattress for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

6. Wakeup Spring Mattress King Size

Embrace luxurious comfort with the Wakeup Spring Mattress. Designed with Riserox 8 inches Pocket Spring technology and soft cotton breathable fabric, this mattress ensures a restful and refreshing sleep experience. With dimensions of 78x72x8 inches and a medium-firm feel, it offers the perfect balance of support and comfort. The 10-year warranty guarantees durability and quality. Elevate your sleep with the Wakeup Spring Mattress for a luxurious and comfortable rest every night.

7. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe 8 Inch King Size Soft Mattress

Experience luxurious comfort with The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe 8 Inch King Size Soft Mattress. Featuring LuxioTec for added luxury, this mattress provides a lavish sleep experience. With patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology, it offers advanced support and comfort for a restful night's sleep. The dimensions of 78x72 inches ensure ample space for uninterrupted slumber. Invest in this mattress for a luxurious and comfortable addition to your bedroom.

8. SleepyCat Ultima Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam Upgrade

Enhance your sleep quality with the SleepyCat Ultima Mattress featuring AirGen™ Memory Foam Upgrade. Offering a medium-soft feel akin to hotel-like comfort, this mattress ensures a luxurious and restful slumber. The CoolTEC™ Fabric guarantees 4º cooler sleep, ideal for hot sleepers. With king-size dimensions of 78x72x8 inches and a 10-year warranty, this mattress promises lasting comfort and durability. Elevate your sleep experience with the SleepyCat Ultima Mattress.

9. AMORE Ortho Plus 10 Inch Orthopedic Pocket Spring Mattress

Prioritise your comfort and support with the AMORE Ortho Plus 10 Inch Orthopaedic Pocket Spring Mattress. Crafted with medium-soft comfort and orthopaedic pocket spring technology, this mattress ensures targeted support and relief for aches and pains. Its queen-size dimensions of 75x60x10 inches offer ample space for restful sleep. Invest in this mattress to enjoy a comfortable and rejuvenating sleep experience every night.

10. Springtek Bonded Memory Foam Mattress

Experience optimal support and comfort with the Springtek Bonded Memory Foam Mattress. Designed with 5-layered memory gel and HR foam, this mattress ensures superior back pain and spine support. The thermal-bonded foam technology guarantees durability and longevity. With queen-size dimensions of 78x60 inches and a 6-year warranty, this mattress provides the perfect balance of support and comfort for a rejuvenating sleep experience. Grab this mattress at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

Best value for money:

The SleepyCat Ultima Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam Upgrade offers the best value for money with its exceptional combination of quality and comfort. Featuring an 8-inch build and CoolTEC™ Fabric for 4º cooler sleep, it provides a hotel-like feel without the extravagant price tag. With a medium-soft feel and a 10-year warranty, this mattress ensures long-term durability and luxurious comfort, making it a wise investment for a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience every night.

Best deal:

Hurry and grab the best deal of the Amazon Sale on The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe 8 Inch King Size Soft Mattress with LuxioTec. Experience the epitome of luxury comfort with its patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology and 10-year warranty, all at an unbeatable discount. This luxury mattress, boasting a king-size dimension of 78x72 inches, promises unparalleled comfort and support, ensuring a luxurious sleep experience at an unmatched value. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your sleep quality with this premium mattress at an incredible price during the Amazon Sale 2023.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

