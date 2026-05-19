Ambani’s ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant dances her heart out at friend’s wedding in stunning pink bandhani kurta set

Radhika Merchant is back with yet another striking fashion moment. The Ambani family’s ‘choti bahu (younger daughter-in-law)' continues to impress with her ethnic style and trendsetting wardrobe choices. Recently, Radhika attended a friend’s wedding celebration, serving major desi glam in a stunning traditional ensemble.

Radhika Merchant dazzles in pink Bandhani Kurta at a friend's wedding celebration. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

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In a video shared by the Instagram page Ambani Update on May 18, Radhika was seen dancing joyfully in the day-time baraat while dressed in a vibrant pink bandhani kurta set. Her look perfectly blended elegance with festive charm, making it ideal wedding fashion inspiration. Let’s decode her ensemble and take some style notes from her graceful ethnic appearance. (Also read: Radhika Merchant stuns as modern-day Belle in gold couture woven with Indian artistry in new pics from Venice Biennale )

Radhika Merchant dazzles in pink bandhani kurta

For the celebration, Radhika chose a sleeveless pink kurta set dipped in traditional bandhani prints in rich shades of pink, red and white. The ensemble beautifully blended classic craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette. The kurta featured intricate motifs all over, lending the outfit a timeless festive appeal, while the relaxed fit kept it comfortable and easy to carry for wedding festivities. Check out the video here.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding a touch of glamour to the look was the heavily embellished neckline adorned with intricate silver embroidery and mirror detailing. The ornate border elevated the simplicity of the outfit and gave it the perfect amount of celebratory sparkle without looking overdone. She paired the kurta with matching bottoms and a coordinated dupatta casually draped over her shoulders, completing the monochrome ethnic look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding a touch of glamour to the look was the heavily embellished neckline adorned with intricate silver embroidery and mirror detailing. The ornate border elevated the simplicity of the outfit and gave it the perfect amount of celebratory sparkle without looking overdone. She paired the kurta with matching bottoms and a coordinated dupatta casually draped over her shoulders, completing the monochrome ethnic look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika kept her accessories minimal yet stylish, opting for delicate earrings and trendy tinted sunglasses that added a playful and modern edge to the traditional attire. Her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail, making the look feel fresh, fuss-free and perfect for dancing through baraat celebrations. About Radhika Merchant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika kept her accessories minimal yet stylish, opting for delicate earrings and trendy tinted sunglasses that added a playful and modern edge to the traditional attire. Her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail, making the look feel fresh, fuss-free and perfect for dancing through baraat celebrations. About Radhika Merchant {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Radhika Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and the younger brother of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and the younger brother of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from being associated with one of India’s most influential business families, Radhika is also a trained Indian classical dancer. She is actively involved in the corporate sector as well and serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, where she works alongside her parents.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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