Radhika Merchant chooses unconventional skirt look for dinner date with Anant Ambani at a fancy restaurant in France

Just days after capturing the world’s attention in a breathtaking, floor-sweeping pale blue gown at the Ambani gala in Venice, Radhika Merchant has proven that her style is as versatile as it is sophisticated. Also read | Radhika Merchant channels Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy's style in saree-inspired Givenchy haute couture look Radhika Merchant showcased her versatile style, transitioning from a glamorous gown at the Venice gala to a more relaxed yet chic look for dinner with Anant Ambani in Nice. (Instagram/ nespo_restaurant)

Stepping out for a quiet dinner date with husband Anant Ambani at the upscale Nespo restaurant in Nice, France, Radhika traded high-octane couture for a look that perfectly balances ‘quiet luxury’ with a touch of bohemian whimsy.

The restaurant shared a glimpse of the couple’s evening on Instagram, noting the 'beautiful energy' Radhika and Anant brought to the establishment. While the Venice gala was a masterclass in traditional extravagance, her French Riviera ensemble showcased a more experimental, contemporary side of her wardrobe.

What did Radhika Merchant wear? Radhika’s dinner look was a curated study in texture and tone. She opted for a monochromatic palette in a deep, earthy olive green that stood out against Nespo's sleek, dark interiors. She wore a Ralph Lauren crest-patch silk-cashmere sweater. The piece features a classic cable-knit texture and a gold-toned embroidered crest, lending the outfit a preppy, heritage feel.

To contrast the structured knitwear, Radhika chose a matching asymmetrical tulle skirt. The sheer, layered fabric added a dreamlike, whimsical volume that moved gracefully as she walked, bridging the gap between casual daywear and evening elegance.

Perhaps the most daring element of her look was her footwear choice. Radhika stepped away from conventional heels, opting instead for black Maison Margiela ballet flats. Known for their signature 'split-toe' design, these shoes added a high-fashion, avant-garde edge to the otherwise soft silhouette. Anant was seen in a casual black T-shirt look.