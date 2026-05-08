Inside Ambani family's fancy Venice party with opulent decor, traditional Indian thali menu of poori, bhindi, dahi bada

On May 7, the waterways of Venice were transformed into a vibrant extension of Indian culture as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted an exclusive sit-down dinner to celebrate the inauguration of the National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition. Also read | Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani radiate goddess energy in gowns with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal in Venice Ambani family's exclusive dinner in Venice showcased a fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines, while the decor screamed warmth and elegance. (Instagram/ Vogue Arabia and Suhel Seth)

While the guest list featured global glitterati, the true stars of the evening were the meticulously curated decor and a menu that brought the soul of ‘Indian home cooking’ to the heart of Italy. On May 8, businessman, brand consultant, columnist, and actor Suhel Seth shared a glimpse of the special evening hosted by the Ambani family, writing in his Instagram caption, "A fabulous sit-down dinner hosted by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre here in Venice…"

The decor: Venetian grandeur meets Indian opulence The dinner was held in a sprawling, high-ceilinged hall that mirrored the architectural majesty of Venice. The long, banqueting table served as the centrepiece of the room, exuding a warm, golden glow.

The table was draped in a shimmering copper-gold textured fabric, reflecting the light from the overhead crystal chandeliers. Eschewing traditional tall centrepieces that block conversation, the table featured low arrangements of lush pink and yellow flowers. Adding a rustic yet refined touch, bowls of fresh blackberries were scattered across the table, doubling as edible decor. Each guest, including Suhel Seth, was greeted with elegant, gold-lettered place cards.

The settings featured ornate gold-filigree chargers paired with classic white porcelain and crystal glassware. Towering, multi-tiered crystal candelabras provided a soft, flickering ambience, illuminating the historic frescoes lining the walls of the Venetian venue.

Take a look: