Radhika Merchant stuns as modern-day Belle in gold couture woven with Indian artistry in new pics from Venice Biennale

For the prestigious event, Radhika wore a custom-designed ensemble by Erdem. Known for its romantic silhouettes and floral artistry, the label blended European couture aesthetics with the richness of Indian textiles for this look. The fabric for the ensemble was woven by Swadesh and featured an opulent metallic gold brocade adorned with intricate floral motifs, beautifully spotlighting the mastery of Indian weavers on a global stage.

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram on May 11 to share a series of breathtaking photos of Radhika, where the Ambani family’s younger ‘bahu (daughter-in-law)’ looked every bit like a modern-day Belle wrapped in couture and Indian craftsmanship. (Also read: Radhika Merchant channels Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy's style in saree-inspired Givenchy haute couture look )

New pictures of Radhika Merchant from the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia are making waves as the Ambani family came together to celebrate the opening of the National Pavilion of India. As always, Radhika delivered a fashion moment that was hard to miss.

The outfit featured an off-shoulder draped corset with a dramatic floor-grazing cape that added regal flair to the look. A statement bow adorned the bodice, lending a touch of femininity to the structured silhouette. She paired the elaborate top with straight-cut beige trousers, striking the perfect balance between contemporary and classic.

How she accessorised her look To elevate the gold-heavy palette of the ensemble, Radhika opted for striking jewellery pieces that perfectly complemented the grandeur of the outfit. She accessorised with oversized gold earrings featuring intricate floral filigree detailing and emerald-green gemstones that added a subtle contrast.

A bold multi-petalled gold cocktail ring further enhanced the look, turning every detail into a celebration of craftsmanship and luxury. By pairing a British couture silhouette with Indian-woven textiles, Radhika elegantly highlighted Indian artistry at an international cultural event.

Her glam makeup look added the perfect finishing touch. She opted for shimmery nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly defined brows, flushed cheeks, generous highlighter and a nude glossy lip. Leaving her luscious hair open in soft curls with a centre parting, Radhika exuded timeless glamour.

About Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and the younger brother of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal.

Beyond her association with one of India’s most prominent business families, Radhika is also a trained Indian classical dancer. She additionally plays an active role in the corporate world as a member of the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, working alongside her parents.