Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, AI imagines what Ranveer Singh would look like if he were Italian, Japanese or Brazilian

Actor Ranveer Singh is no stranger to bold fashion and dramatic transformations. However, a new AI-generated video by AI artist and filmmaker Souvik, known as Mr Hellrender on Instagram, has taken the actor’s versatility to a whole new level. Using advanced generative AI, he reimagined the actor, who is basking in the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, as a local from various corners of the globe. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna

Ranveer Singh's AI-generated video showcases his versatility in various global styles, (Instagram/ mr.hellrender)

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From the fjords of Norway to the grasslands of Mongolia, here is a breakdown of Ranveer Singh’s stunning international looks that have fans swooning.

The European sophisticate

The journey begins in Norway, where Ranveer is seen with piercing blue eyes and a slicked-back hairstyle, wearing a classic black turtleneck against a backdrop of misty mountains. The look then shifts to Italy, where he adopts a relaxed, 'Dolce Vita (sweet life)' vibe with long, curly locks, an open blue shirt, and a tailored navy suit while overlooking the canals of Venice.

The Pan-Asian style

Ranveer’s features take on a striking new dimension in the Asian edits. As a Japanese man, he sports a sharp undercut and a minimalist black jacket in the neon-lit streets of Tokyo. The Korean version leans into 'K-Drama lead' aesthetics, featuring a soft, layered fringe and a sophisticated turtleneck-and-blazer combo that looks ready for a Seoul red carpet.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer's bold and vibrant looks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer's bold and vibrant looks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The AI perfectly captures regional styles in the Nigerian and Brazilian renders. Ranveer sports a thick, groomed beard and a vibrant, intricately patterned blazer that reflects traditional West African motifs, and embraces the coastal heat with messy, sun-kissed hair, a light linen shirt, and layered beach necklaces against a Rio de Janeiro backdrop. The rugged frontiersman {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AI perfectly captures regional styles in the Nigerian and Brazilian renders. Ranveer sports a thick, groomed beard and a vibrant, intricately patterned blazer that reflects traditional West African motifs, and embraces the coastal heat with messy, sun-kissed hair, a light linen shirt, and layered beach necklaces against a Rio de Janeiro backdrop. The rugged frontiersman {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most dramatic transformations is the Russian avatar, where Ranveer is unrecognisable with a thick blonde beard and a heavy, fur-trimmed traditional coat amidst a snowy Red Square. In the Mongolian style, he appears as a stoic warrior figure, dressed in a traditional deel (tunic) with a leather belt, standing before a vast, mountainous horizon.

The ‘American’ heartthrob

The North American looks have arguably garnered the most attention from fans. Channelling a 'classic Hollywood' aesthetic, Ranveer sports messy, textured hair and a rugged beard, wearing an all-black suit that gives off a suave, moody vibe in his US avatar. In the Mexican look, he radiates warmth with a denim jacket over a white tee, featuring a thicker moustache and silver hoop earrings, set against a colourful, mural-filled street.

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Whether it's the smouldering 'American' gaze or the 'Norwegian' frost, according to fans, this AI-generated video proves one thing: no matter the geography, Ranveer Singh’s star power translates into every language. "Ranveer, you look incredibly handsome in every single look in the video," one fan commented on the post, while others debated which country suited the actor best.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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