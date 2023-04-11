Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant is radiant in a floral corset top and skirt in unseen pics from NMACC

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant's unseen pictures from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala are doing rounds on the internet. The photos show Radhika looking radiant in a floral corset top and skirt set. She wore the ensemble to the illustrated coffee table book 'India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textile on the Fashionable Imagination' launch. Keep scrolling as we give you a download of Radhika's ensemble.

Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant is radiant in a floral corset top and skirt. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant is radiant in a floral ensemble

The official Instagram account of designer Prabal Gurung's eponymous label took to Instagram to share pictures of Radhika Merchant looking resplendent in one of their creations. The images show Radhika in a floral printed corset blouse and a matching skirt. The ensemble is called the Azure and White Brocade Corset Top and Skirt, and it is from the Resort 2023 collection of the label. She wore it to the launch of Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's illustrated coffee table book 'India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textile on the Fashionable Imagination'. According to Prabal, the book 'features an introduction by Hamish Bowles and scholarly essays by notable dignitaries in fashion and art history'⁠.

Radhika's ensemble features a floral pattern in azure and white shades. The corset top has a wide neckline flaunting her décolletage, ribbon tie detail on the shoulder straps, a corseted front, structured boning, a fitted bust, and eyelets on the asymmetric hem.

Radhika wore the blouse with a coordinated skirt featuring an A-line silhouette, a structured pleated design, and a midi hem length. She glammed up the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a dainty necklace with a diamond heart pendant and dangling heart-shaped earrings.

In the end, Radhika chose darkened brows, glossy blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and centre-parted open locks for the glam picks.