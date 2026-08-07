Ananya Panday brings back the tube blouse with regal Banarasi saree and traditional gold jewellery for awards night

Ananya Panday attended the Marathi Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on August 6. For the occasion, the actor chose to go the traditional route, dressed in a Banarasi saree and heavy gold jewellery. Let's break down her look for the event. Also Read | Silk pillowcase, double shampooing to brushing wet hair: Alia Bhatt's hairstylist rates common haircare habits

What did Ananya Panday wear?

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One can never go wrong with a regal Banarasi saree, and Ananya Panday and her stylists definitely know so. The actor chose a traditional purple woven drape by Manish Malhotra for the Filmfare Marathi Awards. The silken six yards elevated her traditional look with contrasting neon pink borders, silver brocade embroidery, intricate borders, and a pallu featuring stunning nature-inspired patterns.

Ananya wore the Banarasi saree in the traditional style, with the pleats placed elegantly at the front and the pallu pinned to her shoulders, leaving it open to fall over her arm, trailing in a floor-grazing length to show off the intricate designs. Check out Ananya's look here:

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The tube blouse and jewellery

{{^usCountry}} While the saree was definitely a showstealer, it was the blouse that caught our attention. Ananya gave the Banarasi saree a modern touch by pairing it with a matching tube blouse. Reminding us of the 2000s Indian serial vamps, the bandeau blouse features a strapless silhouette, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and intricate, shimmering gems embroidered along the borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the saree was definitely a showstealer, it was the blouse that caught our attention. Ananya gave the Banarasi saree a modern touch by pairing it with a matching tube blouse. Reminding us of the 2000s Indian serial vamps, the bandeau blouse features a strapless silhouette, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and intricate, shimmering gems embroidered along the borders. {{/usCountry}}

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The jewellery also added a regal touch to Ananya's ensemble. She wore a heavy gold choker necklace embellished with Kundan diamonds that sat at her neck, contrasting with the silver embroidery on the saree. She also wore matching bracelets, tiny earrings, and statement rings to complete the look.

Lastly, for the hair, Ananya tied her tresses in a centre-parted, slicked-back bun adorned with multiple flowers. As for the makeup, she chose feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, a light swipe of winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, rouge cheeks, a dainty black bindi, and a dewy base.

About Ananya Panday

Born on October 30, 1998, Ananya Panday is an Indian actor who has worked in several Indian movies. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She began her acting career in 2019 with her debut movie as Student of the Year 2. She has also starred in Dream Girl, Pati Patni aur Vo, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, Call Me Bae, and Kesari Chapter 2.

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She was last seen in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya, which released earlier this year. She also has the second season of Call Me Bae lined up.