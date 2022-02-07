Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ananya Panday's crop top and joggers for Gehraiyaan special screening costs 6k: Pics inside

Remember Ananya Panday's neon green crop top and white joggers for attending the special screening of Gehraiyaan? The ensemble is worth ₹6k and is perfect for enjoying a casual day outing.
Ananya Panday's crop top and joggers for Gehraiyaan special screening costs 6k: Pics inside
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:21 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Gehraiyaan on February 11. The star has been busy with the back-to-back promotion schedule of her upcoming film. But, it has not stopped the budding Gen-Z style icon from serving back-to-back fashionable looks. Her recent outfit for attending a special screening of Gehraiyaan in Mumbai is a testament to the same.

The shutterbugs clicked Ananya with Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra and Dhairya Karwa arriving for the special screening. She slipped into a trendy neon crop top and white joggers for the occasion and served us styling tips on dressing like a Gen-Z icon. The young star has developed a particular liking for the neon palette, and we are not complaining. Take a closer look at her ensemble below.

Ananya Panday at Gehraiyaan screening.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Ananya arrived at the screening in a neon green crop top crafted from a stretch fabric. It features a form-fitting cut, long sleeves, cropped fit, zipped front and raised collars. She wore the top by dropping the zip and creating a plunging neckline effect.

The Khaali Peeli star wore the top with white joggers featuring a high-waisted hemline, slits on the thighs joined with snap buttons, cropped hem length, and loose silhouette. She ditched jewellery with this casual look and opted for chunky white sneakers.

Ananya Panday teams the neon crop top with white joggers.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
The crop top Ananya wore is from the shelves of the clothing label, Mistress Rocks, and the pants are from Amore Couture. If you wish to include them in your closet, the pieces are available on the brand's website. The Lime Green Stretch Long Sleeve Top is worth 1,919 (GBP 19). The pants will cost 4,200. The set will be worth 6,119.

The Lime Green Stretch Long Sleeve Top.  (mistressrocks.com)
The White Straight Leg Pants.   (amorecoutureofficial.com)

In the end, the 23-year-old star left her locks open in a centre parting with the ensemble, and for the glam, she opted for nude pink lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes and dewy base make-up.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwahe, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi.

