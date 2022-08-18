Ananya Panday, in a pantsuit, looks like a billion bucks for Liger promotions

Ananya Panday is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Liger. The actor, who is sharing screen space with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the film, is currently awaiting the release of the film. The sports drama is slated for a theatrical release on August 25. Ananya, on a regular basis, is slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile. The fashion diaries of the actor are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Ananya is decking up in both ethnic and casual ensembles for the promotions of Liger and dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to follow.

Ananya, a day back, shared yet another slew of pictures of herself looking every gorgeous in a pantsuit. This time, Ananya ditched both ethnic and casual attires and instead decked up in a formal outfit. Ananya played muse to fashion designer house KGL and picked the formal ensemble for the promotions. Ananya decked up in a blue velvety cropped top with off-shoulders and corset details. She further layered her look for the day in a grey checkered blazer with lapel collars and pockets on the sides of the waist. She teamed her look with a pair of grey checkered high-waisted formal trousers. The pictures are from the promotions of Liger in Indore. "Indoor in Indore," wrote Ananya in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Ananya further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her formal attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Ananya put fashion police on immediate alert.

