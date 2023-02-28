Ananya Panday in slip top and pants, Aditya Roy Kapur in print shirt and jeans nail casual-chic fashion at an event

Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his residence in Mumbai. The bash saw many celebrities in attendance, including rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and others. The paparazzi clicked Jackky with CKay, Ananya, Aditya, and the other celebrities outside the producer's residence in Mumbai. Check out what Aditya and Ananya wore for the party as it could be a great addition to your casual date-night wardrobe.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attend an event

On Monday, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived at Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai residence to attend his bash for Nigerian singer CKay. The paparazzi clicked the two stars arrive at Jackky's residence. They chose comfy-chic outfits for the occasion - Ananya wore an all-black cropped slip blouse and denim jeans, and Aditya chose a printed blue shirt and acid-washed denim pants. Ananya and Aditya's outfits are date-night-ready and should inspire your collection. Check out the pictures and video below.

Ananya Panday attends a bash hosted by Jackky Bhagnani. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya's outfit for the night out features a simple and chic slip blouse featuring thin strap sleeves, a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, cropped midriff-baring hem length, fitted silhouette, and corseted bodice. She wore the top with greyish black denim pants featuring a high-rise waistline, flared distressed hem, and a figure-hugging fitting on top.

Ananya styled the stylish date-night-ready outfit with black strappy high heels, an embellished silver mini shoulder bag, dainty dangling earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, and nude pink lips for the glam picks.

Aditya Roy Kapur attends a bash hosted by Jackky Bhagnani. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Aditya looked dapper in an indigo blue and white printed shirt with a collared neckline, front button closures, droopy shoulders, half-length sleeves, and a loose silhouette. He teamed the outfit with acid-washed distressed denim jeans, mustard loafers, a metal watch, a rugged beard, and a back-swept hairdo.