Ananya Panday is a fireball of hotness in a white smiley crop puffer jacket

Reminding us of how powerful a smile can be, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday tamed our Tuesday blues with her cool vibes in a white smiley ultra cropped-top puffer jacket that makes us want to upgrade our winter wardrobe already. Giving us a peek of her cute as hell side, Ananya spiked the cookie bonus again in her favour with her ability to take a joke and crack one on herself in social media posts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a slew of pictures that laid fashion cues for how to make an outfit go from day to night. Sending us cozy vibes in the peak of monsoon season, Ananya was featured donning a full sleeves white ribbed top, teamed with a pair of white denim jeans.

She layered the look with a bomber or cropped puffer jacket that came in white base and sported pink smile emojis all over. Leaving her straight blown-out tresses open down her shoulders, Ananya accessorised her look with silver hoop earrings and a funky bracelet.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lip tint, Ananya opted for a no-makeup look to ace the casual street style. Flashing her million dollar smile for the camera, Ananya captioned the pictures, “Just me being the 😊 emoji in real life (sic)”.

The crop jacket is credited to the collaboration between fashion brands Smiley and Bershka who had teamed up last year in September to launch a 90s-inspired streetwear capsule range with a positive message. The young brand's “mostly unisex” collection highlights had included a white set with an overall pink smiley print, meant to spread some love, optimism and positivity when needed with the creative swagger of Smiley's five decade old artistic culture.

The Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

