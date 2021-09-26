Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ananya Panday is Gen-Z trendsetter in 32.6k green blazer, shorts set
fashion

Ananya Panday is Gen-Z trendsetter in 32.6k green blazer, shorts set

Ananya Panday's playful take on style and sensuous yet effortless look in green belted lined blazer-shorts set is perfect for summers and we are inspired to embrace the hottest fashion trend of co-ords
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Ananya Panday is Gen-Z trendsetter in 32.6k green blazer, shorts set(Instagram/ananyapanday)

Summer 2021's breakout fashion trend has undoubtedly been of co-ord sets and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday gave it her own sexy twist as she turned Gen-Z trendsetter in a green blazer and matching shorts set. Her playful take on style and sensuous yet effortless look in the green belted lined blazer-shorts set is perfect for summers and we are inspired to embrace the hottest fashion trend of co-ords.

Taking to her social media handle, Ananya had shared a picture with Ranveer Singh who was seen channelling his goofy side as he turned her umbrella man but it was the diva's oomph factor which had us hooked. The picture featured Ananya making workwear look oh-so-hot as she grabbed all the spotlight with her bright and impactful style.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya donned a perfectly fitted green linen blazer that came with full sleeves and two huge pockets at the bottom. Ananya paired it with matching green shorts which were completely eclipsed by the oversized blazer and held the ensemble together with a green cloth belt.

RELATED STORIES

Completing her attire with a pair of strappy blue metallic heels, Ananya left her wavy brown tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle. She accessorised her look only with a set of finger rings.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Ananya amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the picture with Ranveer, “The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach’s eponymous fashion label that boasts of easy, elegant texture-rich wardrobe essentials designed for the woman that doesn’t want to choose between style and comfort. The co-ord set originally costs $440 or 32, approximately on the designer website.

Ananya Panday's blazer set from Dalida Ayach (dalidaayach.com)

 

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday millennial fashion summer fashion fashion style trends ranveer singh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Meghan Markle wears 3 lakh dress at Global Citizen Live with Prince Harry

9

Want to lose weight? Try these 8 healthy swaps

Shweta Tiwari is stunning in beautiful beige suit set, fans call her gorgeous

Nora Fatehi is nothing less than royalty in bralette and thigh-slit lehenga
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP