Ananya Panday lives the Italian holiday dream in a must-have floral mini dress worth 5k. Do you love it?

Actor Ananya Panday is having the best time while holidaying in Italy, and the pictures are a treat for travel and fashion enthusiasts. The star recently jetted off to Capri to enjoy a pleasant tropical vacation on the island. She has been dropping pictures of herself enjoying lemon sorbets, donning pretty floral summer dresses and bikinis, and marvelling at the beauty of the stunning destination. One of her photos shows the Liger actor living the Italian holiday dream in a floral mini dress, a must-have for your summer or beach wardrobe.

Ananya Panday takes over Capri in a floral mini dress

Recently, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram page to drop pictures from her holiday in Capri, an island in Italy's Bay of Naples. It is famous for its rugged landscapes, upscale hotels and designer shopping hub. Ananya captioned the post, "Just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet." The pictures show her chilling on the island while admiring scenic locations and the clear blue sea. The dress she wore for the outing is from the shelves of the clothing label Princess Polly Boutique. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Ananya Panday with wind in her hair looks gorgeous in floral bustier dress)

If you wish to get Ananya's dress for your collection, we have all the details for you. It is available on the Princess Polly website and is called the Barrett Mini Multi Floral Dress. Adding it to your wardrobe will cost you ₹5,178 (USD 65).

The price of the dress Ananya Panday wore in Capri. (princesspolly.com)

Ananya's mini dress comes replete with floral patterns in orange, lavender, green, yellow, pink, purple, and more shades done on a white backdrop. It features a fit and flare silhouette, adjustable shoulder straps, a smocked back, a tie fastening on the bust, a ruched waist, a bodycon silhouette on the bodice, and a short hem flaunting her long legs.

Ananya Panday looks stunning in the floral mini dress. (Instagram)

Ananya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including black-tinted sunglasses, a gold choker chain featuring dainty charms, stacked multi-coloured bracelets, a beige top handle shoulder mini bag and slip-on Chloe sandals.

In the end, Ananya chose glowing skin, blushed cheeks, glossy nude pink lip shade, and a hint of mascara to round off the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo rounded off the holiday look.

What do you think of Ananya's ensemble?