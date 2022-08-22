Liger actor Ananya Panday says 'Aag hai andar' as she drops stunning pics in denim bralette and flared jeans: See here

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film Liger is set to release soon, and the stars are excited as they get closer to the final day. Amid this, they are leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming film with full enthusiasm. From visiting major cities across India to scoring an A plus in the fashion department, Vijay and Ananya are doing it all. We especially love Ananya's promotional wardrobe for the multi-lingual film. And her latest photoshoot in a denim-on-denim bralette and flared jeans tops the list, thanks to her stylist Meagan Concessio.

On Monday, Ananya took to Instagram to drop pictures from a promotional photoshoot for Liger. The 23-year-old actor wore a denim bralette and jeans set in the images and looked stunning. She captioned the post, "Aag hai andar [There's a fire inside]. 3 days to gooooo for #Liger." Ananya's ensemble served a fun and classy way to style the denim-on-denim trend. If you love the look, don't forget to take some styling tips from Ananya. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Ananya Panday with wind in her hair looks gorgeous in floral bustier dress for Liger promotions, it costs ₹12k)

Ananya's sleeveless denim bralette comes in a light blue shade and features a plunging V neckline to flaunt her decolletage and a cropped hem showing off her toned midriff. She teamed the top with light blue denim jeans featuring a flared hem, side slits, high-rise waist, fitted detail till the thighs, and side faux pockets.

Ananya glammed up the denim-on-denim ensemble with simple accessories including dainty silver hoop earrings, statement rings, a bow tie headband, and white chunky sneakers with front lace-up.

In the end, Ananya chose a sleek high ponytail, on-fleek brows, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the sports action film Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film marks Vijay Deverakonda's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya Panday's first multi-lingual film.