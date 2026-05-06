Ananya Panday looks straight out of a fairytale in 56,500 pastel pink anarkali with unique ‘ghagra dhoti’ twist

Ananya Panday is here to paint your screens pink with her latest ethnic fashion moment. The 27-year-old actor continues to ace style goals, proving once again why she is a favourite among fashion lovers. Her latest appearance was no exception as she stunned in a dreamy pastel pink anarkali kurta, serving elegant ethnic wear inspiration that is perfect for the festive and wedding season. (Also read: Ananya Panday rocks no-makeup look in simple kurta set for temple visit; here’s how you can get her outfit under ₹13k )

Ananya Panday stuns in pastel pink anarkali

Ananya Panday stuns in dreamy ethnic look. (Instagram/@ananyapanday)

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On May 6, Ananya took to Instagram and shared a video of herself looking nothing short of royalty. Striking enchanting poses for the camera, she exuded grace and charm in the stunning ensemble. A day earlier, the actor had also posted a series of pictures from the same look with the caption, “How many Chands can you spot?”, leaving fans swooning over her desi elegance.

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{{^usCountry}} Ananya’s outfit came in a soft onion pink shade and featured a flowy Anarkali kurta crafted in lightweight chanderi fabric. Designed with a flattering V-neckline and full sleeves, the ensemble beautifully balanced elegance with comfort. She paired it with a matching layered bottom featuring a unique ‘ghagra dhoti’ silhouette, a fusion style that combines a traditional dhoti salwar with the volume of a ghagra, stitched together for a contemporary ethnic twist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ananya’s outfit came in a soft onion pink shade and featured a flowy Anarkali kurta crafted in lightweight chanderi fabric. Designed with a flattering V-neckline and full sleeves, the ensemble beautifully balanced elegance with comfort. She paired it with a matching layered bottom featuring a unique ‘ghagra dhoti’ silhouette, a fusion style that combines a traditional dhoti salwar with the volume of a ghagra, stitched together for a contemporary ethnic twist. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The real highlight of her ensemble, however, was the stunning organza dupatta adorned with intricate golden borders and delicate moon-inspired embellishments. The subtle sparkle detailing added just the right amount of glamour to her otherwise minimal and graceful look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The real highlight of her ensemble, however, was the stunning organza dupatta adorned with intricate golden borders and delicate moon-inspired embellishments. The subtle sparkle detailing added just the right amount of glamour to her otherwise minimal and graceful look. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How much her outfit cost {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How much her outfit cost {{/usCountry}}

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If you loved Ananya’s dreamy ethnic look and wish to add it to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of the label Aikeyah and comes with a price tag of ₹56,500.

Assisted by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya accessorised her ethnic look with multiple diamond stud earrings accented with green emeralds, along with statement rings stacked elegantly on her fingers.

For her glam, she opted for a soft and elegant makeup look featuring a dewy base, blushed cheeks, a hint of highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, nude eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. She tied her luscious tresses into a messy bun adorned with delicate pink flowers, adding a dreamy and romantic touch to her overall appearance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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