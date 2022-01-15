Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ananya Panday's pics in printed bikini sets fire on the Internet: Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor react
fashion

Ananya Panday's pics in printed bikini sets fire on the Internet: Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor react

Ananya Panday set the internet on fire after sharing stunning pictures of herself wearing a printed bikini with an embellished jacket. Her post garnered reactions from Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.
Ananya Panday's pics in printed bikini sets fire on the Internet: Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor react
Published on Jan 15, 2022 10:26 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Ananya Panday has been winning the beach fashion game on the internet with her back-to-back swoon-worthy bikini looks. Her latest post in a chic printed bikini teamed with quirky accessories has also created a buzz online and won praises from Maheep Kapoor and her BFF, Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya, who is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, took to Instagram on January 14 to share several photos of herself chilling by the sea, dressed in a gorgeous monokini and embellished jacket. "Teri lehron mein aakar...aise hum bahe...le doobi ja rahi hain...Gehraiyaan humein (releasing on the 11th of Feb on Amazon prime)," she wrote the lyrics of her new film Gehraiyaan's title song as the caption.

Take a look at the photos:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday's 'Channelling My Inner Happy' white sweater costs 21k

Ananya's ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label, Falguni Shane Peacock. Her look features a printed monokini replete with black and white tropical print reminiscent of summer days, embellished straps, fitted bodice, plunging U neckline, and a bodycon silhouette.

Ananya Panday in a Falguni Shane Peacock bikini and jacket. 
Top Mobile Deals

Ananya teamed the bikini with a Falguni Shane Peacock embellished full sleeve jacket that comes replete with multi-coloured sequins forming different patterns, ribbed cuffs, hem and collar, and an open front.

The Khaali Peeli star chose striking accessories to glam up her beach-ready ensemble. She wore a metallic choker necklace, pearl-adorned ear studs and an embellished ring bracelet.

Ananya Panday wears striking accessories. 

Nude nail paint, blush pink lip shade, a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle smoky eye shadow and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam picks.

In the end, Ananya rounded her look for the photoshoot with a messy wet hairdo and left them open in a side-swept style.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday raises the temperature in white bikini and see-through drape

We love Ananya Panday's wet hairdo. 

After the 23-year-old star posted her photos online, it immediately went viral and garnered more than 530k likes and several thousand comments. Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post with heart and heart-eye emojis. Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote "Anneee," with many heart-eye emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's comments. 

What do you think of Ananya's look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP