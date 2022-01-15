Ananya Panday's pics in printed bikini sets fire on the Internet: Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor react

Actor Ananya Panday has been winning the beach fashion game on the internet with her back-to-back swoon-worthy bikini looks. Her latest post in a chic printed bikini teamed with quirky accessories has also created a buzz online and won praises from Maheep Kapoor and her BFF, Shanaya Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya, who is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, took to Instagram on January 14 to share several photos of herself chilling by the sea, dressed in a gorgeous monokini and embellished jacket. "Teri lehron mein aakar...aise hum bahe...le doobi ja rahi hain...Gehraiyaan humein (releasing on the 11th of Feb on Amazon prime)," she wrote the lyrics of her new film Gehraiyaan's title song as the caption.

Take a look at the photos:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday's 'Channelling My Inner Happy' white sweater costs ₹21k

Ananya's ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label, Falguni Shane Peacock. Her look features a printed monokini replete with black and white tropical print reminiscent of summer days, embellished straps, fitted bodice, plunging U neckline, and a bodycon silhouette.

Ananya Panday in a Falguni Shane Peacock bikini and jacket.

Ananya teamed the bikini with a Falguni Shane Peacock embellished full sleeve jacket that comes replete with multi-coloured sequins forming different patterns, ribbed cuffs, hem and collar, and an open front.

The Khaali Peeli star chose striking accessories to glam up her beach-ready ensemble. She wore a metallic choker necklace, pearl-adorned ear studs and an embellished ring bracelet.

Ananya Panday wears striking accessories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nude nail paint, blush pink lip shade, a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle smoky eye shadow and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam picks.

In the end, Ananya rounded her look for the photoshoot with a messy wet hairdo and left them open in a side-swept style.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday raises the temperature in white bikini and see-through drape

We love Ananya Panday's wet hairdo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the 23-year-old star posted her photos online, it immediately went viral and garnered more than 530k likes and several thousand comments. Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post with heart and heart-eye emojis. Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote "Anneee," with many heart-eye emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of Ananya's look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON