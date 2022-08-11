Ananya Panday promotes Liger in a little black slip dress

Ananya Panday is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Liger. The actor has started the promotions of the film in full swing. Liger also stars Telugu star Vijar Deverakonda in the lead role opposite Ananya. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is slated to have a theatrical release on August 25. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Ananya and Vijay are often spotted promoting their film, Liger. Ananya, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile and gave us major fashion goals to conquer. The actor has started the countdown of the release of Liger and every snippet features a stylish attire.

The pictures, which are from her recent fashion photoshoot, feature Ananya in a little black dress, all geared up for the promotions. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen decked up in a black slip dress with corset details. The dress also features a midriff-baring detail. Ananya looked gorgeous as she posed for the monochrome photoshoot. “15 days to go for Liger,” Ananya captioned her pictures. The best comment came from none other than Ananya’s bestie Shanaya Kapoor, who dropped by to give a shoutout to the actor - “Woooooooo,” wrote Shanaya and added two red heart emoticons. Take a look at her pictures here:

Ananya further accessorised her look for the day in diamond earrings and rings from the house of Swarovski. In black stilettos with box heels, Ananya completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya wore her tresses into a bun. Assisted by makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

