Ananya Pandey's stunning all-black look in off-shoulder corset top and chic maxi skirt raises the fashion bar: Watch

Ananya Pandey recently graced the Lakme product launch event in Mumbai and made heads turn with her glamorous look in an all-black outfit. The Gen Z actress is a true fashionista who is always setting fashion trends like a pro. Whether it's a sartorial sari or a chic pantsuit, Ananya can pull off any look to perfection. After owning the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, the diva is back in the city and scoring fashion goals with every appearance. Whenever she steps out, Ananya makes sure to grab attention with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. She is quite active on social media and her glam Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Ananya's latest look oozing chic vibes is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Scroll down to take fashion notes! (Also read: Ananya Panday debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week in Rahul Mishra; wears avant-garde dress with giant sphere, butterflies ) Ananya Panday's black corset top and chic maxi skirt look for a recent event in Mumbai raises the fashion bar.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Ananya Pandey stuns in black corset top and maxi skirt

Ananya's pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. In the post, Ananya can be seen looking like a glam doll in a trendy black ensemble. Her chic outfit features an off-the-shoulder corset-style top with a sweetheart neckline, infinity bust detailing with shimmer trims and a body-con fit. She paired it with a maxi-length skirt with a captivating side slit and a body-hugging fit that accentuated her gorgeous curves. Let's take a moment to admire her mesmerising appearance.

In terms of accessories, Ananya kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with just a sleek diamond necklace adorning her neck, chunky silver rings on her fingers, and a pair of black stiletto high heels. Her glam make-up included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, dewy base and light pink lipstick. She styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the centre, falling beautifully down her shoulders and completing her dreamy look.