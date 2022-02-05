Ankita Lokhande in green silk saree feels beautiful getting ready like a bride for Vicky Jain: Check out pics

Actor Ankita Lokhande is visiting her husband, Vicky Jain's family. Since then, the star has been sharing several pictures from her time there, which show the couple participating in traditional festivities at their home. Moreover, Ankita has been breaking out her beauteous saree collection for each occasion. And recently, she revealed that it is the most beautiful feeling to dress up as a bride every day for Vicky Jain.

Ankita took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 4, to share photos of herself dressed in a steal-worthy green silk saree. The star glowed like a newlywed bride in the pictures, which she captioned, "It's a beautiful feeling to get ready every day like a bride just for you." She even tagged Vicky Jain in the post.

Ankita's look features a green silk Banarasi saree, draped around her frame in a traditional style and adorned with gold brocade embroidery on the borders and the pallu. She teamed the look with a matching dark green blouse featuring a wide neckline.

Ankita styled the ethnic look with strappy white pumps and a sleeked back half-tied hairdo. Her jewellery picks include a gold choker necklace, a single thread mangalsutra, gold earrings, green bangles and matching bracelets. Dewy base make-up, red lip shade, a dainty bindi, blushed cheeks and winged eyeliner rounded off her glam.

Earlier, Ankita had posted several pictures of herself wearing another gorgeous six yards for an occasion at home. She chose a sky blue saree this time, and it's another steal-worthy pick. The star captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Ankita's this look includes her wearing a blue silk saree in the traditional draping style. The six yards come adorned in silver brocade work done all over the drape including, the borders, pleats and pallu. The matching embroidered blouse and tassel adornments on the pallu elevated the look.

Ankita accessorised the saree with a dainty diamond necklace, matching earrings, silver bangles and bracelets, and a single thread mangalsutra. She tied her locks in a sleek braided hairdo, and for glam, she chose red lips, sindoor, dainty bindi, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. She tied the knot on December 14 last year.