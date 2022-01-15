Ankita Lokhande celebrates first Makar Sankranti after wedding with Vicky Jain in silk saree, traditional jewels

Many celebrities marked the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14 with their loved ones. Actor Ankita Lokhande also celebrated her first Makar Sankranti with Vicky Jain. And today, the star took to Instagram to share a video that gave a glimpse of all that happened during the newlywed's celebrations with family.

On January 15, Ankita posted a video featuring several pictures from her celebrations with her family. The star also called herself Mrs Jain, as she wished her followers and wrote "Happy Makar Sankranti from Mr and Mrs Jain." She also penned a few words in Marathi, which loosely translated in English means 'wishing the best for you and your families, eat a lot of sweet dishes to increase sweetness in your lives'.

Ankita Lokhande celebrates first Makar Sankranti after wedding.

Going by Ankita's Makar Sankranti celebration video, it seems she had a blast. The gorgeous saree she donned in the post immediately caught our eye. The star clicked photos in front of a background decorated with kites and garlands wearing a black silk saree and traditional jewels.

ALSO READ | Ankita Lokhande in backless dress parties with Vicky Jain, their pics are LOVE

Ankita wore a black silk saree for the celebrations.

Ankita's ethnic silk ensemble comes adorned with gold embroidery and a broad patti border in bronze and red colours. The Pavitra Rishta star wore the six yards in a traditional draping style that flaunted the pallu.

Ankita teamed her ensemble with traditional jewels.

The actor teamed the six yards with a solid black blouse and standout jewel pieces. She chose green bangles, gold bracelets, a single thread mangalsutra and white and red beaded matha patti with matching Maharashtrian nath, baju bandh, earrings, layered necklace, hath fool and kamar bandh. Her accessories accentuated the traditional look.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande, Patralekhaa: Most beautiful celeb brides of 2021

Ankita Lokhande had a blast during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Ankita's glam picks with her Makar Sankranti look included centre-parted open tresses, dainty bindi, subtle smoky eye shadow, pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyelashes and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14 in a grand ceremony. The couple had a beautiful wedding in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt, attended by their family and friends.