Ankita Lokhande in beautiful silk saree welcomes New Year 2022 with Vicky Jain: All pics inside

New bride Ankita Lokhande welcomed New Year 2022 with her husband Vicky Jain last night by sharing stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot. The Pavitra Rishta actor showed off her new bride glow in the images, for which she draped herself in a beautiful silk saree.

Ankita posted the pictures on her official Instagram page with the caption, "I am thankful for nights that turned into mornings, my best friend that turned into my family, and dreams that turned into reality." She also used hashtags like #2021bride, #2021lastday, #2021lastpost and #anvikikahani.

Ankita posed with Vicky while holding him in a loving embrace in the pictures. The star wore a blended orange-pink shaded silk saree for the intimate shoot and draped the six yards in a traditional style around her body. It comes replete with intricate gold embroidery done in floral patterns.

Ankita teamed the saree with a matching half sleeve blouse in the same blended orange and pink shades and gold embroidery. Additionally, the wide U neckline and the gold patti border beautified the look.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Ankita showed off her bridal mehendi in the stunning ensemble. She accessorised the traditional drape with green bangles, gold bracelets, rings, a mangalsutra, and gold layered jhumkis. A dainty bindi on the forehead and centre-parted wavy tresses adorned with sindoor completed her look.

Nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, kohl-adorned eyes, bold winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the glam picks.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain welcome 2022.

As for Vicky Jain, he complemented Ankita in a quirky dark green and black kurta pyjama set. He chose a bandhgala kurta with pleats on the front, asymmetric hemline, and gathered full sleeves. Black straight fit pants completed his attire.

Vicky wore the semi-traditional look with blue suede loafers and a metallic watch. A side-parted hairdo and a groomed beard gave his ensemble a finishing touch.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December last year in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. The biggest names from the industry attended the festivities.