Ankita Lokhande flaunts bridal glow in 80k silk saree with hubby Vicky Jain for birthday celebrations: All pics

The new bride Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, December 19, with her husband, Vicky Jain, close friends and family members. The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor delighted her fans on December 20 by sharing several snippets from the celebrations. She chose a stunning organza silk saree for the occasion and looked breathtaking as ever.

Ankita shared photos of herself flaunting the newlywed glow in a bespoke saree on Instagram. She captioned the post, "A saree is the perfect way of proudly flaunting who I am without having to say it." And we agree with her. She looks incredible as always in the six yards.

The silk saree is from the shelves of the couture label, JJ Valaya. It is a great look for a new bride, and we found the price for you if you want to include this ensemble in your collection. Read on to find out all the details.

The JJ Valaya organza silk saree in pastel blue, mustard and gold shades features floral and striped patterns. While the floral print comes in pink, white, and green hues, the striped pattern is in black and white shades.

Additionally, the borders of the six yards have been detailed with a gold embroidered border that elevated the traditional look - fit for the contemporary bride.

If you wish to include the saree in your collection, it is available on the JJ Valaya website. Called the Printed Organza Saree, it is worth ₹79,500.

The Printed Organza Saree. (valaya.com)

Ankita teamed the saree with a silk green strappy blouse carrying a deep square neckline. A JJ Valaya signature belt in gold, stilettos, gold bangles, shiny ring, emerald gold earrings, and a single thread mangalsutra completed the accessories.

Ankita Lokhande in a JJ Valaya saree.

The actor styled her birthday bash attire with a green kajal, smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, and centre-parted wavy locks.

On the other hand, Vicky complemented his wife in a dark green collared shirt and black pants. He wore the ensemble with black dress shoes and rounded it off with a belt, watch, side-parted hairdo and groomed beard.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot this month in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai, with the biggest names from the entertainment industry in attendance.

