Unlike other celebrity brides, Baaghi 3 actor Ankita Lokhande did not opt for a typical red lehenga instead, went for a Manish Malhotra lehenga in golden colour for her wedding with long time beau Vicky Jain | Check viral pictures inside
Ankita Lokhande ditches bridal red for gold Manish Malhotra lehenga on wedding(Instagram/lokhandeankita)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 03:39 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

After a relationship of three years, television sensation Ankita Lokhande finally tied the knot with Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Unlike other celebrity brides, the Baaghi 3 actor did not opt for a typical red lehenga instead, went for a lehenga in golden colour for her wedding with long time beau.

Ankita's colleagues and friends from the television industry including actors Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh, Srishty Rode, Asha Negi, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia attended the wedding and the nuptials that were followed by a reception. Taking to her social media handle later, Ankita shared a slew of pictures that gave a glimpse of her breathtaking bridal look and we are smitten.

The pictures featured the diva donning a half sleeves round neck blouse that was embellished all over and was teamed with a high waist lehenga embroidered in timeless zari. The ensemble is a remarkable amalgamation of classics and contemporary techniques.

The ornate bodice came with a beaded scalloped blouse that sported dori embroidery. The blouse and lehenga were layered with a dori embroidered tonal drape and Ankita covered her face with a long veil that was heavily embellished and bordered with tassels that look suited for a new age bride.

Pulling back her tresses into a mid-parted bun, Ankita accessorised her look with a pair of bejewelled earrings, a statement choker, a heavy necklace, a matha patti, an exquisite nath, a set of kada bangles and finger rings, all from Raniwala 1881. Completing her ethnic look with a tiny red bindi to add a pop of colour, Ankita made fans' hearts skip a beat and captioned the pictures, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain! (sic)” with a red heart emoji.

The Pavitra Rishta-fame actor was styled by fashion stylist Priyankka Castelinno and Vicky complimented her look in an ivory sherwani. Both his and Ankita's ethnic ensembles are credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion.

