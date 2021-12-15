Ankita Lokhande channels fairy tale vibes on cocktail in a black shimmery gown

They happy girls are the prettiest and actor Ankita Lokhande's latest pictures from cocktail night with hubby Vicky Jain are enough to back our claim. The duo flooded the Internet with pictures from their engagement ceremony and cocktail where Vicky's shimmery tuxedo and Ankita's dazzling voluminous black shimmery gown with cape served serious fashion goals and we can't help but swoon over their aww-dorable “fairy tale”.

Taking to her social media handle, Ankita shared a slew of pictures from the glittery festivities that featured her cutting an anti-trend silhouette in a black gown that was sequinned all over.

The sultry gown came with a deep plunge neckline to add to the oomph factor while the floor-length sleeves featured a shoulder-slit each. The top sported waist cutouts to raise the hotness quotient as it barely held the flared skirt in the centre of the ensemble.

Leaving her sleek tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Ankita accessorised her look with a pair of huge round dented earrings and a stack of finger rings from Anmol Jewellers. Wearing a dab of peachy lipgloss, Ankita amplified the glam quotient with smokey eyes makeup.

The Pavitra Rishta-fame actor was styled by fashion stylist Priyankka Castelinno. She shared in the caption, “Once in a while right In the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairly tale (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.

Both Vicky and Ankita's ensembles are credited to S&N label of Indian fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil who are known for their drapes and ability to put subtle India on contemporary fashion with their luxury collections. The label boasts of juxtaposing heritage and spunk, traditional and modern, ceremonial and military exuding modern twists like neo-drape balanced with new-age details.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter