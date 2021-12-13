Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / What Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wore for wedding engagement and Mehendi: All pics and video
What Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wore for wedding engagement and Mehendi: All pics and video

  • Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The couple hosted a Mehendi and engagement ceremony on the weekend. Here's what the couple wore for the pre-wedding festivities.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 08:20 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Soon-to-be-married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with full force in Mumbai last week. The couple is finally tying the knot after being in a relationship for more than three years. On the weekend, the couple hosted a star-studded Mehendi and engagement bash. Their friends and family were in attendance at the functions. The couple wore colour-coordinated ensembles for both occasions, and we have all the details for you.

THE ENGAGEMENT

For her engagement ceremony, Ankita looked every bit stunning and regal in a heavily embroidered gown with cut-out details. She chose a black floor-sweeping tulle dress featuring shimmery sequin embellishments, a plunging neckline, exaggerated cape sleeves, and side cut-outs that extended onto the back.

Centre-parted open locks, bold make-up and shimmery earrings completed Ankita's glam picks. Her ensemble makes for an ideal wedding attire that a bride can wear for any night function. So, brides-to-be do take some inspiration.

Vicky also chose an all-black ensemble for the occasion but added his own quirky twist. He wore a black fitted turtleneck with tapered fit pants and paired it with a printed beige blazer featuring shawl-lapel collars. Black dress shoes, groomed beard, and a side-parted hairdo rounded off his look.

THE MEHENDI CEREMONY

Ankita and Vicky decided upon a floral and ivory colour palette for their Mehendi ceremony. The bride-to-be and her groom looked resplendent in a bespoke lehenga set by designer Siddhartha Bansal.

The backless choli comes with a plunging V neckline, floral thread embroidery in festive shades like pink, green, orange, yellow and more, cowl-draped sleeves, and sequin embellishments done all over. Ankita paired the blouse with a matching lehenga, beautified with similar adornments and a contrasting broad gota border.

In the end, a blush pink zari dupatta with scalloped gota borders and sequinned embroidery completed the outfit. Ankita wore traditional gold and gemstone-adorned jewels like a mang tika, matching earrings, choker necklace, matha patti, kamar bandh, and a hath phool. Half-tied locks, blush pink lip shade, and minimal make-up rounded off the glam.

Vicky complemented his bride in a matching ivory sherwani. He looked dapper in a bandhgala sherwani adorned with floral prints in pink, green, orange and red shades. A matching dupatta draped on the shoulders, sunglasses, and floral-printed pyjamas rounded off his look.

Now, we are excited to see what the couple will wear for their wedding.

