Ankita Lokhande with soon-to-be husband Vicky Jain ​is gorgeous beyond words in red statement saree

Actor Ankita Lokhande is taking the internet's breath away with pictures featuring her soon-to-be husband, Vicky Jain. The television star took to Instagram recently to share several throwback pictures of herself and her boyfriend, Vicky, from their Diwali celebrations. The photos show Ankita wearing a striking wine-red statement saree.

Ankita posted the photos on Saturday, December 4 and captioned them, "Bas yu hi." In one picture, Ankita can be seen leaning on Vicky's shoulder with a pretty smile on her face, and in the others, she showed off the statement saree. Ankita's look in the red statement piece proves that she will be one of the gorgeous brides ever.

The wine-red statement saree is perfect for a new bride's cocktail party. It mixes elegant traditional elements with modern-esque glamorous aesthetics. Moreover, Ankita's choice of the standout blouse also steals the show for us. Keep scrolling to see Ankita's photos and find out how she styled her gorgeous six yards.

ALSO READ | Ankita Lokhande steps out in Mumbai wearing a pretty embroidered summer dress

The wine red statement saree came with pleated details all over the drape and ruffled borders that added a whimsical touch to Ankita's look. She wore the six yards in a traditional style and left the pallu fall on her arm elegantly.

Ankita teamed the elegant six yards with a heavily-embellished blouse. The bralette-styled piece comes with a plunging neckline and back, sequinned and beaded embroidery all over and twisted spaghetti straps.

Ankita Lokhande in a wide-red saree.

Ankita complemented the statement wine red drape by pairing it with standout jewellery pieces. She chose a traditional gold and pearl-adorned choker necklace with matching earrings.

Open middle-parted tresses, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, glossy nude lips, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Ankita Lokhande in a wide-red saree.

Vicky, on the other, looked dapper in an all-black look. He wore a black collared button-down featuring folded cuffs with matching straight fit pants. Dark brown dress shoes, an elegant watch and a broad leather belt completed his ensemble.

What do you think of Ankita's stunning saree?

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky are set to tie the knot this month.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter