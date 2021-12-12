Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wear Sabyasachi again for Mehendi ceremony: Read all details here

The pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi ceremony are out, and the couple once again chose Sabyasachi clothing for the special occasion. Katrina and Vicky took to their respective Instagram pages today, December 12, to share the photos with the caption, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar."

The pictures show Vicky and Katrina dancing the night away with their friends and family. In one photo, the bride danced with her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal. Another shows Vicky lying down on Katrina's lap and smiling for the camera as the star gets Mehendi on her hands.

Katrina's best friend and stylist for the wedding, Anaita Shroff Adjania, and Vicky's stylist Amandeep Kaur revealed that the couple wore Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery for the festivity. The couple's outfits played with colour and texture, and had a contemporary take on folk. Scroll ahead to know all the details about their attires.

Katrina chose a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga set that comes replete with festive shades like pink, green, gold, yellow and orange. It features a backless patchwork blouse with a plunging V neckline and an inverted hem adorned with intricate thread and sequin embroidery.

The patchwork lehenga features cheent prints with hand-fringed embellishments, brass sequins and heavily embroidered borders. Katrina completed her ensemble with an organza dupatta.

Katrina's Mehendi look takes inspiration from the diversity of India's regional folklore, crafts and nomadic culture, the designer's Instagram page revealed.

The 38-year-old star wore a choker necklace, baju bandh, mang tika, earrings and several rings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. The eclectic Navratan-inspired pieces feature celestial gems like emeralds, diamonds, uncut diamonds, multi-coloured sapphires, pearls, spinels, tourmalines, and rubies, in 18k gold.

Vicky Kaushal complemented his bride by wearing an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints over a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis. He paired it with a Bangalore silk ivory salwar, rugged beard and his signature side-parted hairdo.

What do you think of Katrina and Vicky's Mehendi look?

