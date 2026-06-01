Anushka Sharma aces cool girl aesthetic as she celebrates RCB's IPL victory with Virat Kohli in cute white lace top look

While Virat Kohli was busy scripting history on the pitch, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, was channelling her signature effortless, luxe vibe from the stands. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second consecutive title against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 31, 2026, Anushka’s understated yet chic IPL ensemble grabbed attention. Also read | Anushka Sharma pairs her simple white top with a ₹2 lakh luxe watch as she cheers Virat Kohli at RCB vs GT match

All about Anushka Sharma's IPL finale look

Anushka Sharma celebrated Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s second consecutive IPL title victory on May 31 in an effortlessly luxe white top-blue jeans look. (PTI)

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For the high-stakes final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Anushka Sharma opted for a look that balanced comfort with a sophisticated aesthetic. She wore a top from the Parisian label Sezane. Priced at approximately ₹11,500 ($130) on the brand's website, the white sleeveless top featured intricate lace, a delicate ruffle hem, and a flattering square neckline. The lace's texture added a romantic, soft-girl vibe to the high-intensity stadium environment.

Staying true to the French-girl aesthetic, the actor paired the romantic top with Sezane's jeans, priced at approximately ₹13,300 ($160), per fashion-based Instagram account, Bollywood Celebrity Style. The light-wash, wide-leg jeans offered a relaxed contrast to the top's fitted bodice, grounding the look in casual cool.

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{{^usCountry}} How Anushka styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How Anushka styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What caught fans' eyes wasn't just the outfit, but also the accessories. Days after Anushka was seen wearing a turquoise-blue digital 'jaap' counter, used to count mantras, she made a grounded statement amidst the celebratory chaos of the IPL final on May 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What caught fans' eyes wasn't just the outfit, but also the accessories. Days after Anushka was seen wearing a turquoise-blue digital 'jaap' counter, used to count mantras, she made a grounded statement amidst the celebratory chaos of the IPL final on May 31. {{/usCountry}}

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She kept it minimal with a sleek Cartier watch, a pair of delicate stud earrings, and her ever-present choker, blending luxury with chic. As she joined Virat on the field to celebrate RCB’s back-to-back victory, her look proved that sometimes, the most powerful style statement is the one that looks like you just threw it on.

Anushka Sharma's IPL looks

In a world of over-the-top stadium fashion, Anushka’s choice to wear a white camisole and jeans for the most-watched match of the year was a statement. In fact, her clean, white, simple stadium looks became her uniform as she attended Virat's matches — neutral, supportive, and never overshadowing the game, yet impossible to ignore.

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Take a look at some of her IPL 2026 looks for proof:

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Throughout the 2026 season, Anushka’s wardrobe was a masterclass in the quiet luxury trend, favouring clean silhouettes over loud logos – from setting the tone in a breezy Sezane floral blouse paired with retro denims, a look that combined 70s nostalgia with modern freshness, to a more whimsical aesthetic for the RCB vs LSG match, opting for a Sandro Paris co-ord set featuring a blue pinstriped cropped blouse and a voluminous white maxi poplin skirt. She wore a series of simple yet chic looks from her favourite French label, Sezane, throughout IPL 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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