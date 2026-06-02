Anushka Sharma channels simple elegance as she visits Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan with Virat Kohli post IPL win

After a historic win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 31 during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), travelled to Vrindavan with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan.

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A video of the couple from Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, was shared on June 2. Reportedly, the couple visited the city to meet Prem Anand Ji Maharaj. The couple chose simple outfits for the occasion. They were seen leaving the ashram barefoot, along with Prem Anand Ji Maharaj's followers. Let's decode their looks.

What did Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wear?

Skipping the glitz and glam of their profession, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli opted for simple ensembles for their visit to Prem Anand Ji Maharaj post the IPL win. While Anushka looked lovely in a breezy pink cotton salwar suit set, Virat complemented her in neutral brown pants and a cotton kurta combo.

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{{^usCountry}} Anushka's pastel pink salwar kameez set features a pahani kurta with a curved hem, slits on the side, full-length sleeves with cicnhed cuffs, a Mandarin collar with a slit V neckline, a relaxed silhouette, and a knee-length hem. The dark pink, floral thread embroidery adds an elegant touch to the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anushka's pastel pink salwar kameez set features a pahani kurta with a curved hem, slits on the side, full-length sleeves with cicnhed cuffs, a Mandarin collar with a slit V neckline, a relaxed silhouette, and a knee-length hem. The dark pink, floral thread embroidery adds an elegant touch to the look. {{/usCountry}}

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She paired the kurta with a matching Farshi salwar, featuring a flared silhouette and tapered hem. A dark pink cotton dupatta with gold thread embroidered borders completed the look. Anushka draped it over her head and around her shoulders.

A tulsi bead necklace, rings, and a beaded bracelet completed the accessories. She left her tresses loose for the occasion, parted in the centre. A tilak on her forehead and a no-makeup makeup look gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Virat complemented his wife in a dark brown kurta shirt featuring a round Mandarin collar, button closures on the torso, full-length sleeves, buttoned cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette. He rounded off the look with smart beige linen pants, a trimmed beard, a backswept hairdo, and glasses.

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

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Virat Kohli is a celebrated Indian batsman, and Anushka Sharma is an award-winning actor and producer. The couple tied the knot in 2017and have two kids: daughter Vamika and son Akaay. This is not their first visit to Vrindavan, and they have previously been spotted multiple times at Prem Anand Ji Maharaj's Ashram.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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