Anushka Sharma enjoys a day out in bag worth more than 2 lakh, chic denims and crop top

It's expensive: Anushka Sharma's day-out ensemble includes a chic crop top, distressed denims and a bag worth more than ₹2 lakh. Don't miss the price of her jacket!
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Anushka Sharma enjoys a day out in bag worth more than 2 lakh, chic denims and crop top(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently turned muse for Athiya Shetty in the United Kingdom. Anushka is with her husband Virat Kohli in the UK. She posed for the camera in the scenic outdoors wearing a cropped jacket over a crop tee and denims. Read on to know the mind-blowing price of her jacket and shoulder bag.

Anushka took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures from the United Kingdom. She had captioned her post, "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way." She had credited Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty for the clicks.

Anushka flaunted her endearing smile while lounging in a garden, posing in front of a striking red door and sitting on a wooden bench in a park in the happy photos. The mother-of-one looked enchanting in the clicks.

ALSO READ | Photos: Anushka Sharma turns model in streetwear for friend Athiya Shetty in UK

Anushka chose a chic white crop top that came with a scooped neckline and teamed it with a pair of high-waist denims. The light blue shaded pants had a flared and frayed hemline and distressed detailing on the knees.

Anushka rounded off her look with a cropped jacket by Alexander Wang that infused athleisure elements to her ensemble. The turtleneck zipper jacket came with subtle logo embroidery, double pockets and gathered cuffs and hems.

If you wish to add the jacket to your collection, we have some news for you. The Alexander Wang Logo Track jacket is available for a whopping price of 76,228 (USD 1,024).

Alexander Wang Logo Track jacket (harrods.com)

Anushka rounded off her street-ready look with white lace-up sneakers, gold hoop earrings, a pretty gold layered necklace adorned with charms and a Louis Vuitton Mini Soft Trunk bag. The LV bag, designed by Virgil Abloh, is worth 2,38,213 (USD 3,200) and will burn a massive hole in your pocket.

Louis Vuitton Mini Soft Trunk bag (us.louisvuitton.com)

Minimal make-up, light pink lip shade and slightly tousled side-parted locks rounded off Anushka's simple and classy look. What do you think?

