Anushka Sharma in 1k crop hoodie and distressed denims gives day-out look a fun update

In the past few months, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has proven that no one can do off-duty looks quite like she can. When she is not touring with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli or working on a project, Anushka is serving great sartorial looks. And she did the same recently when she was spotted at a shoot in Mumbai. The actor chose a cropped hoodie and distressed denims combination for the outing and dished out fall fashion goals. We are taking notes.

Anushka was clicked by the paparazzi while finishing a shoot in the bay last week. She had come back to Mumbai after spending three months by Virat Kohli's side, as he and Team India played a few matches in the UK.

For the outing, Anushka chose a comfy yet chic ensemble. She looked every bit glam in her street-ready attire. If you wish to include the hoodie into your closet, it will cost you less than ₹2k. Scroll ahead to know all about it and get a closer look at Anushka's OOTD.

Anushka Sharma in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Anushka's day-out ensemble includes an oversized dark grey printed hoodie from the shelves of the clothing label Weekday. The cosy jersey, made from soft organic cotton and recycled polyester blend fleece, comes with a cropped hemline, long sleeves, a boxy fit, double-layered drawstring hood, and ribbed gathered cuffs.

Anushka Sharma in Mumbai. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

If you wish to include this uber-cool item in your fall or winter collection, we have found the price details for you. The cropped jersey is worth ₹3,707 (USD 50). However, it is currently available on the Weekday website at a discount of ₹1,260 (USD 17).

Anushka Sharma's weekday hoodie (weekday.com)

Anushka teamed the cropped hoodie with a pair of light blue denim pants. The high-waist denims featured distressed details on the knee and thigh, adding an effortless element to her look. In the end, the actor rounded off her look with side-parted open locks, a black face mask and no accessories.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. However, during her sabbatical, Anushka has been busy with her production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

