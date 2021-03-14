Anushka Sharma looks radiant wearing all blue ensemble in post baby photo

While Anushka Sharma is often sharing posts and throwback photographs, or those of others to her profile since the birth of her firstborn, Vamika, with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, it has been a minute since the Pari actor shared a current photograph of herself to her social media feeds. So fans were in for a pleasant surprise when after a long hiatus, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself looking as fresh and dewy as she did before her disappearance from social media. Sharing the sun kissed image, Anushka wrote in Hindi font, "Light catcher".

The PK star on Instagram shared a picture sporting a loosely fitted denim jacket with ripped jeans as she lies back on a couch and poses effortlessly for the lens. The new mother looked absolutely radiant in the oversized blue jacket with huge typography, ripped denims, flaunting her dewy skin and accessorizing with huge silver hoops in her ears.

The 'Sultan' star who seemed in the mood to take a rest and lay back on a couch over the weekend, gave an apt caption for the post. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 million likes while scores of the 32-year-old star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons. Alia Bhatt complimented Anushka writing, "So beautiful", while Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Dia Mirza dropped heart and lovestruck emojis.

The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.