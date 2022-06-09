Anushka Sharma's strappy mini dress for holiday selfie with husband Virat Kohli costs 13k: See photo inside

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli jetted off from Mumbai yesterday to go on a vacation together. Paparazzi had clicked the couple at the Mumbai airport, dressed in travel-ready fits. After serving fans with some off-duty casual fashion goals with her airport look, Anushka dropped another selfie with Virat on Instagram to dish some tips on beach dressing. If you loved her ensemble in the loved-up photo, then we have good news for you - We found all the details of Anushka's fit. So, scroll ahead to know where you can get the exact look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Anushka posted a picture on her Instagram stories. It showed the star holding Virat and smiling for the camera. While Virat looked dapper in a sleeveless tank top and bottoms, Anushka complemented him in a printed mini dress. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label, Verb by Pallavi Singhee. Check out Anushka's picture and the price of the outfit below. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma's smoking hot cut-out bodycon dress for Karan Johar's birthday party is worth ₹81k: Check out pics)

Anushka Sharma with her husband Virat Kohli. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the price detail of Anushka's mini dress, adding the piece to your closet will cost you ₹13,800. It is available on the Verb by Pallavi Singhee website and is called Lilly Mini Stippling Printed Dress.

The price of the mini dress Anushka Sharma wore on her holiday. (shopverb.com)

Anushka's ensemble features two different prints on the bodice and the bottom - a black and white checkered pattern on top and a pleasing green shade adorned with a white stippling print placed in floral design on the bottom. It also comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline, gathered details on the torso, a flowy skirt, barely-there straps adorned with tassel details on the back, cut-out detail, and a mini hem length.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka styled her beach vacation look with sleek layered chains featuring dainty stone embellishments, pretty charms and stunning pendants. In the end, Anushka chose glossy nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, a hint of mascara on the lashes and centre-parted open tresses to glam up her look. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma's magenta chanderi silk suit for attending Glen Maxwell's wedding function is worth ₹11k)

Meanwhile, printed mini dresses are the perfect pick for beach vacations, and Anushka's ensemble is also a great option. You can either go the minimal way like the actor or team the outfit with bold makeup and boho-inspired accessories.

What do you think of Anushka's holiday look?