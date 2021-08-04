Anushka Sharma wears 11k pink hoodie seen on Justin Bieber in Yummy video

Anushka Sharma is truly having the vacation of a lifetime, or so her happy pictures from the English countryside seem to be showing. Anushka is currently on holiday with husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and their firstborn, Vamika, and the trio seem to be making the most of their holiday amid Covid times, and the usually not-so social-media savvy Anushka has been posting quiet consistently since she has been taking in the sights and sounds from her travel all over England.

Most recently, Anushka took to her Instagram feed and shared images of herself acting cheeky and playful in a lush green set-up, as she captioned joking in Hindi, "Some very casual posing in the park." In the images, Anushka can be seen in an oversized hoodie as she enacts some body-building poses in her ripped denims, messy bun, white sneakers, gold hoops and a huge, beaming smile. Anushka wore a pink hoodie with a yellow smiley face printed over it, but instead of the smile, it had the word 'drew', the typography of the brand Anushka was wearing. And although the hoodie isn't available on the brand's website, the hoodies are generally priced at $148 which is approximately ₹11,000.

Drew House the brand behind the hoodie is the label by pop star Justin Bieber, and a similar type of hoodie was also seen worn by the singer in his video for Yummy. The brand is named Drew after Bieber's middle name, which is, you guessed it, Drew!

Of late, the actor has been sharing pictures from her English countryside getaway. On Friday, she shared one of the most adorable group pictures from Durham, the UK where she could be seen posing with Virat, the rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav, and his wife Tanya Wadhwa, senior producer at BCCI- Rajal Arora. Sharing the picture clicked in Durham, Anushka wrote, "Dur'hum' Saath Saath hai".

For the uninitiated, India and England will lock horns in the Test series from August 4 in Nottingham. Last week, the Indian side played a three-day warm-up game against County Select XI. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

