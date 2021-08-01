Anushka Sharma's black English holiday look is super affordable at 300

Anushka Sharma is living it up in England and is treating fans to happy glimpses of her family holiday along with husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and their daughter, Vamika. Not too long ago, Anushka posted an image of herself along with her co-travellers including Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Rajal Arora, Ishant Sharma, Tanya Wadwa, Umesh Yaadav from Durham. And early on Sunday, Anushka posted images of herself, beaming as she pranced around in the lanes of picturesque English town, Nottingham.

In the images, Anushka can be seen running around as she glances back at the camera showing off her trim physique in baggy denims and a black top. Anushka wore a ribbed, half sleeved T-shirt along with the high rise dark denims as she flashed a huge smile, showing off her clear, bare skin, sporting no make-up at all. Anushka's short hair was left open, gold hoops in her ears, gold chains around her neck and bracelets to accessorize her look which she completed with white sneakers.

Anushka was wearing the ribbed crop top from H&M UK in black with its dropped shoulder, round neck and cropped hem. And while it was originally priced at £9.99 (around ₹1,000) however the discounted price currently is £3, which is approximately ₹300.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, hasn't been seen on the big screen in a while, her last on screen offering was the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix horror drama Bulbbul. She is also currently producing Qala, which will mark late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut.

