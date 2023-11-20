Anushka Sharma wore a simply stunning midi dress to attend the India vs Australia World Cup Final. It costs...

Anushka Sharma attended the India vs Australia World Cup Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Several big names made an appearance at the match to support team India. Later, they also took to the internet to praise the team's efforts after Australia lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Anushka was seen hugging her husband, Virat Kohli, after the finals. The pictures showed the actor dressed in a simply gorgeous printed midi dress. If you loved Anushka's ensemble, scroll through to know its price.

What is the price of Anushka Sharma's dress for the World Cup Final?

Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after Australia won the World Cup Final. (AFP, PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka Sharma with her husband, Virat Kohli. (AFP)

Pictures from the World Cup Final show Anushka Sharma cheering for team India and her husband, Virat Kohli, from the stands. After India lost, snippets from the Narendra Modi Stadium showed her hugging Virat. She wore a sleeveless halter midi dress at the match, perfect for summer or beach getaways. One can also include the ensemble in their wardrobe for the fall season by layering it with cardigans and boots. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Nicobar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of the dress Anushka Sharma wore to India vs Australia World Cup Final. (nicobar.com)

The breezy midi dress Anushka wore for the match is named the Flared Halter Dress - White & Blue. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹7,250. The romantic blue and white floral patterns add a romantic charm to the ensemble. It also features a unique relaxed silhouette, layered design on the torso, pleated flowy skirt, calf length hemline, and a round neckline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka styled the dress with minimal accessories, including gold hoop earrings, statement rings, stacked gold bracelets, a stylish vintage watch, and flats with black ribbon ties. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, and rouge on the cheeks for the glam picks. Side-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to Anushka's look for the final match.