Anushka Sharma's chic look in printed co-ord set inspires fans to get fit in style

Anushka Sharma, a popular Bollywood actress, is not only known for her acting skills but also her impressive fitness regime. She has always been considered the "It-girl" of Bollywood, and her unique style choices deserve credit for this. Whether it's on-duty, red carpet, or casual looks, Anushka loves experimenting. Her gym wears and athleisure outfits feature vivid-toned ensembles, as seen in her recent photoshoot donning a printed co-ord set. Anushka gave athleisure a glamorous twist with the vibrant single-tone outfit, and we have all the details you need to recreate her look. So, keep scrolling to read our download on Anushka's gym wear look and how you can recreate it for yourself.

Anushka Sharma looks stunning in a chic co-ord set

Anushka Sharma's vibrant printed co-ord set is the perfect athleisure inspiration(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's latest photoshoot is nothing less than a treat for her fans, inspiring them to work hard and get fit. The actress shared the stunning pictures on her Instagram with the caption "Runnin' the show," showcasing her fitness game on point. Her latest photoshoot showcased her sporting a chic co-ord set that included a one-shoulder crop top with vibrant distorted check prints in orange, green, and grey hues, which added a pop of colour to her overall look. The matching flared pants with the same all-over distorted check print completed her outfit, making her look stylish and fashionable. Anushka elevated her look in one of the photos by adding a purple-coloured stunning jacket, giving off a rockstar and quirky vibe.

Anushka's make-up look was kept simple yet stunning with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. Her minimalistic approach added to her fashion-forward appearance. In terms of hair, she chose to keep her tresses sleek and sophisticated with a clean middle parting and a bun, adding a touch of elegance to her already chic look. To complete her trendy outfit, Anushka adorned herself with stylish accessories like golden hoop earrings, stacked golden rings, and white painted nails. She finished off the look with a pair of trendy white sneakers for a fashionable sporty touch.

