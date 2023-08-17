AP Dhillon with Banita Sandhu parties after docuseries screening; Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh look chic: Who wore what

AP Dhillon hosted the screening of his upcoming Prime Video India docuseries AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai last night. The event was a star-studded affair with big names from Bollywood and Punjabi singing industry in attendance. The guest list included names like Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's best friend Orhan Awatramani, Mrunal Thakur, Harrdy Sandhu, Badshah, MC STAN, and more stars. After the star-studded screening, the Punjabi pop star stepped out in Mumbai to party at a restaurant with his rumoured girlfriend, Banita Sandhu. The paparazzi also clicked Malaika Arora outside the joint. Scroll through to see who wore what.

AP Dhillon's docuseries screening and after-party: Who wore what

AP Dhillon

Malaika Arora. Ranveer Singh, AP Dhillon, Salman Khan, and Banita Sandhu. (Instagram)

AP Dhillon arrived at the screening of his docuseries dressed in a coordinated tie-dye printed pattern suit in black, neon pink, and grey shades. He wore a notch lapel blazer featuring an open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, curved hem, patch pockets, and a relaxed fitting. He styled it with a matching crew-neck tee featuring a fitted silhouette. Lastly, matching straight-fitted pants, black chunky Chelsea boots, a choker necklace, a silver dangling earring, a rugged beard, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his look.

Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu visited a restaurant in Mumbai with AP Dhillon after the docuseries screening. The paparazzi spotted them arriving together at the bash. She slipped into a bright orange-coloured figure-hugging dress featuring noodle straps, a wide square neckline, a thigh-high slit on the side, and a midi hem length. She completed the look with nude Christian Louboutin high heels, statement gold earrings, dainty bracelets, rings, a messy updo, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, and minimal glam.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh made a dapper entry at the screening of AP Dhillon's docuseries dressed in a silk co-ord suit in a pearl white shade. He went shirtless in an oversized blazer featuring a plunging neckline, shawl lapel collars, front button closures, and full-length sleeves. Matching oversized pants, white dress shoes, a dainty layered body chain, tinted futuristic sunglasses, diamond ear studs, a trimmed beard, and a back-swept hairdo completed his look.

Malaika Arora

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora at a restaurant in Mumbai dressed in an all-white look. She wore a midi dress featuring a bodycon silhouette, full-length sleeves, a collared plunging neckline, gathered details on the front, and a slit. She wore the ensemble with statement rings, a dainty necklace, a studded black shoulder bag, black high heels, darkened brows, centre-parted open locks, glossy berry-toned lips, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and subtle eye shadow.

