20-year-old Apollo Tyres heiress will be only Indian at prestigious Le Bal 2026: Meet Syra Kanwar, a Barnard student

The spotlight is officially on 20-year-old Syra Kanwar. An undergraduate at the Barnard College Economics and Mathematics — and heiress to the Apollo Tyres fortune — is preparing to make her grand entrance as the only Indian debutante selected for this year’s Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in November. Also read | Ananya Panday calls sister Rysa real-life princess as she dazzles in stunning gowns for Le Bal debut. Pics

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In a September 29 interview with Hello! India, the young heiress and her mother, Simran Kanwar, opened up about the thrilling whirlwind of dress fittings, dance rehearsals, and international high-society traditions leading up to the world-famous gala.

A modern princess in Mayfair

Inside the Kanwars' lavish mansion in Mayfair, London, the atmosphere feels straight out of a period drama. Simran, wife of Apollo Tyres magnate Neeraj Kanwar, is busy preparing her daughter for her defining social debut. Yet Syra remains grounded despite the attention.

To the elite fashion crowd, Le Bal is often dubbed the 'Met Gala for teenagers'. Founded in 1958 at the Chateau de Versailles and revived in 1992 by Ophelie Renouard, the invite-only charity gala gathers 20 to 25 young women aged 16 to 22 from prominent global families spanning the aristocracy, business, entertainment, and politics.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the pressure, Syra’s anticipation for the Paris event is front and centre. Expressing her excitement over joining such a diverse cohort, Syra shared: “It’s rare to have such an interesting motley of young women from around the world together in one room. I can’t wait to meet everyone." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the pressure, Syra’s anticipation for the Paris event is front and centre. Expressing her excitement over joining such a diverse cohort, Syra shared: “It’s rare to have such an interesting motley of young women from around the world together in one room. I can’t wait to meet everyone." {{/usCountry}}

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Joining an illustrious legacy

By stepping onto the gilded dance floor of Le Bal, Syra is set to follow in the footsteps of a famous lineup of Indian debutantes. Over the years, the gala has hosted royalty like Princess Ananya Raje Scindia of Gwalior, Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, Princess Inayatinder Kaur of Patiala, and Princess Akshita Bhanj Deo of Mayurbhanj. It has also welcomed business scions like Leanna Mallya and Isha Ambani, as well as Bollywood star kids Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Also read | Exclusive: Meet the three Indian girls who were invited to the prestigious le Bal des Débutantes in Paris

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Reflecting on taking her place among these names while supporting the event’s mission to raise funds for hospitals and charities, Syra highlighted the deeper meaning behind the glamour: “That the evening helps raise money for charities makes it feel that much more meaningful. You’re part of the timelessness and elegance, but what also stands out is that there’s something that really matters at the heart of it.”

For her big debut, Syra won't be navigating the ballroom alone. Her elder brother, Jai, will serve as her official cavalier. The siblings have been dutifully practising their waltz to ensure every step is picture-perfect, while Syra is equally eager for her tradition-honoured father-daughter dance with Neeraj.

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The dress

Fashion is undeniably the beating heart of Le Bal. Participating debutantes are granted access to haute couture ateliers and heirloom jewellery. While photoshoots at the Mayfair residence captured Syra looking ethereal in a mint green dress and twinning with her mother in Rahul Mishra couture, her gown for the main night is set to make a dramatic statement.

Syra has chosen a custom ball gown by renowned Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika — a designer she has long admired for his intricate craftsmanship. She revealed that her gown will feature rich embellishments reminiscent of traditional Indian embroidery.

She said, “So, wearing one of his creations to Le Bal is a genuine dream come true for me. I’m naturally drawn to the extraordinary beading he infuses in his work. The embellishments remind me of Indian couture, where embroidery and intricate details are an important part of the beauty of a piece. My dress is red — it’s bold, celebratory and very me.”

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As November approaches, all eyes will be on Paris to watch this young heiress step into the international spotlight.