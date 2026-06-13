Are smart beauty devices worth the investment? Dermatologist tells you what really works

The beauty-tech market is booming, with smart beauty devices promising everything from younger-looking skin, wrinkle reduction, acne control and better facial contours. From LED face masks and microcurrent tools to cleansing brushes and laser hair removal devices, consumers are investing increasingly in at-home skincare technology. But are these devices really worth the price?

Dermatologist explains how safe is it to use smart beauty devices(AI Generated)

Dermatologist Dr Radhika Raheja, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, tells HT Shop Now, “Smart beauty devices have evolved in sophistication over the past few years. Some of these have scientific support and can be used to complement a good skin care routine, while others may have limited benefit despite aggressive marketing claims.”

Whether these smart beauty devices are a good investment depends largely on the type of device the user is using, their skin concerns, and their realistic expectations, says the expert.

Dr Raheja further answers some myths and misconceptions and explains the usage of some of the most trendy skincare and beauty devices.

LED Light therapy devices may boost collagen

LED light therapy masks are one of the most popular beauty gadgets that people suggest. These devices use light at particular wavelengths to treat different skin problems.

According to dermatologists, red light may help to boost collagen production and minimise the appearance of ageing skin, while blue light can help to kill acne-causing bacteria. “LED devices can be useful for people looking to support professional treatments at home,” says Dr Raheja. “But results are usually gradual and need to be used consistently over a few weeks or months", she further clarified.

Microcurrent devices may help improve facial tone

{{^usCountry}} Microcurrent devices have become popular because they promise a non-invasive facial lift. These devices send weak electric currents through the face muscles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Microcurrent devices have become popular because they promise a non-invasive facial lift. These devices send weak electric currents through the face muscles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Raheja says that though these devices can't replace cosmetic procedures, they can give an instant boost to facial contouring and muscle tone. “Microcurrent technology can make a subtle difference in facial appearance, but consumers need to understand that the results are mild and maintenance is required,” says Dr Raheja. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Raheja says that though these devices can't replace cosmetic procedures, they can give an instant boost to facial contouring and muscle tone. “Microcurrent technology can make a subtle difference in facial appearance, but consumers need to understand that the results are mild and maintenance is required,” says Dr Raheja. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Laser hair removal devices can work well {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Laser hair removal devices can work well {{/usCountry}}

At-home laser and intense pulsed light (IPL) devices can work well for hair removal and hair growth reduction. These devices target the hair follicles and can be useful in decreasing hair growth over time when used properly. As per Dr Raheja, “At-home hair removal devices can work for the right skin and hair types, but they’re typically less powerful than the ones used in the clinic".

However, she is generally not in favour of home-based hair reduction devices as improper use can sometimes lead to burns, pigmentation changes, skin irritation and uneven results. ”Users must be careful to follow safety instructions, to avoid burns or pigmentation problems", she advises.

She believes laser hair reduction performed under medical supervision is a safer and more effective option because treatment settings can be customised according to an individual's skin type, hair characteristics and medical history, thereby minimising risks and improving outcomes.

Cleansing brushes and skin analysis tools

Smart cleansing brushes can help with deeper cleansing and removal of dirt, oil, and makeup. Likewise, skin analysis tools linked to apps can help users track changes in their skin, scalp, and hair.

But dermatologists warn against going overboard. “Over-cleansing can damage the skin barrier, especially for people with sensitive skin. More technology isn’t always better for skin health,” says Dr Raheja. She cautions against using any such device and advises people to seek a dermatologist's advice and prescription before using any such machine.

Beware of overblown claims

Experts further warn that not all beauty gadgets deliver meaningful results. Devices that promise dramatic wrinkle removal, instant skin tightening or permanent anti-ageing should be treated with caution. As per Dr Raheja, “Consumers should look for devices that have clinical data to support their claims”. “Don’t let social media trends and influencer advice replace scientific evidence,” she further cautions.

Who should be cautious?

If you have eczema, rosacea, very sensitive skin, an active infection or certain medical conditions, check with your dermatologist before using any advanced beauty devices.

Dr Raheja emphasises that special instructions may also be needed before the use of microcurrent or energy-based technologies in pregnant women and people with implantable medical devices.

The last word

Dermatologists say that some smart beauty devices, particularly LED therapy masks and certain microcurrent tools, can be worthwhile investments. They should be considered enhancements to a good skincare routine and not substitutes. However, Dr Raheja concludes by stating that smart beauty devices can deliver extra benefits, but no gadget can replace regular skincare practices and professional medical opinions when required. Furthermore, she advises changes in lifestyle practices like drinking adequate water and a peaceful sleep for better skin and hair health.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

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