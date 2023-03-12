Athiya Shetty and Taapsee Pannu rock the deep neckline; Rashmika Mandanna and Parineeti Chopra look gorgeous at LFW

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI), has seen several Bollywood celebrities taking the ramp as the showstoppers for various designers. On Day 3 of the fashion week, stars like Athiya Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Rashmika Mandanna among others turned showstoppers for different designers. Parineeti walked for Ritika Mirchandani, Athiya closed the show for Namrata Joshipura, Taapsee for Monisha Jaising, and Rashmika for JJ Valaya. While Taapsee and Athiya made a strong case for plunging necklines, Rashmika and Parineeti served bold glam with their gorgeous looks. Keep scrolling to see their ramp walks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor in sequin saree and tube blouse walks as showstopper at LFW, unimpressed netizens say 'Poor walk'. Watch)

Athiya Setty, Taapsee Pannu, Rashmika Mandanna and Parineeti Chopra at LFW

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Setty turned showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura, whose latest collection celebrates modern fabrics and sparkles that are the 'wink and a nod' to a post-modern disco elegance. She wore a purple sequinned jumpsuit featuring a plunging V neckline, cut-outs on the waist, embellished sheer cape sleeves attached on the back, flared hems, and a figure-accentuating silhouette. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks, fuchsia pink lips, blushed dewy base, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu closed the show for Monisha Jaising, who showcased her latest collection at LFW. Taapsee wore a bright-red coloured embellished gown - inspired by a laid-back yet luxuriously embellished elegance - to walk the ramp as the showstopper for the designer. It features a deep V neckline reaching till the waist, a fit and flared fitting with a layered A-line skirt, heavy diamantes decorated in abstract patterns, and a floor-grazing hem. Open curly hair, a heavy choker necklace, soft glam, and nude lip shade rounded it all off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya's latest collection Kapurthala. The actor wore a sleeveless high-neck corset blouse and a silk saree to close the show. Her six yards came in the designer's signature print, beautified with a unique draping technique, statement earrings, matching bracelets, rings, pointed gold stilettos, and a sleek hairdo. Lastly, she chose bold smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). Parineeti turned showstopper for the designer dressed in ivory from head to toe. Her heavily-embellished ensemble features a bralette, a full-sleeved cape jacket, and a bodycon skirt with a thigh-high slit down the front. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, a sleek choker, matching earrings, smoky eyes, nude lips, and minimal makeup gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}