Athiya Shetty's stylish casual look in pink off-shoulder top and bootcut jeans inspires fashion enthusiasts. All pics

Athiya Shetty is an absolute fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection. The actress looks like a real-life Barbie doll and this time she even wore pink to transform herself into a complete modern-day doll. Athiya is quite active on social media and often shares snippets of her regular stylish looks, providing a treasure trove of fashion inspiration through her stunning Insta diaries. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a casual look, Athiya knows how to turn heads and her latest look in an off-shoulder top and stylish denim is no exception. With her undeniable beauty and flawless makeup, Athiya is setting fashion standards. Read on to find out more. (Also read: Athiya Shetty's sindoori sharara-jacket set and fuchsia pink anarkali in new pics is a must-have for all new brides )

Athiya Shetty stuns in an off-shoulder pink top and bootcut jeans

Athiya Shetty for her latest look dons a bright pink off shoulder top and stylish denim.(Instagram/@stylebyami)

Athiya's celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram on Sunday and gave Athiya's followers a weekend treat by posting a series of pictures of the actress. In the post, Athiya is seen looking glam and chic in a casual outfit. Her trendy outfit is the perfect inspiration for a casual lunch date or a night out at the cinema. Let's have a look at her stunning pictures.

Athiya's outfit consists of an off-shoulder top that comes in a magenta colour and features a sweetheart neckline, attached sleeves on the side, hand-draped detailing and a frill that comes out from the waisted cutline. She paired it up with dark blue bootcut jeans. In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal and styled her look with a pair of statement danglers set with baguette crystals from Meghana Sareen Jewels.

She kept her make-up look minimal and got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush and a shade of nude lipstick. She wore her hair in messy waves and left it open at the centre partition to complete her chic look.

Athiya Shetty is an actress and model and the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. She got married to famous Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January. Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the romantic action film Hero, directed by Nikhil Advani.