Attending a wedding soon? These chain handbags pair beautifully with Indian and western wear

Carrying the right bag can completely transform the look of an outfit, making it an essential accessory rather than just a functional necessity. A handbag often defines the overall vibe of your outfit. For a party, a sequin bag can add glamour, while a metallic one is perfect for a reception. Each style creates a different impression.
Chain bags, on the other hand, are a stylish addition to any wardrobe. They are often easier to style than regular shoulder bags and pair effortlessly with both ethnic and Western outfits. If you're looking for a versatile accessory that complements a variety of looks, a chain bag is the "IT" choice.
Why are chain handbags a wedding guest essential?
Unlike the bulkier shoulder bags, chain handbags are not just stylish but also handy and compact. Most designs come with the metal chains with shiny coating. These bags are versatile, as they can seamlessly transition from a traditional saree or lehenga to a chic cocktail dress or jumpsuit.
Chain handbags to shop from Myntra
Metallic chain shoulder bag
Gold, silver, and champagne-toned bags pair beautifully with embellished sarees, lehengas, and evening gowns. These bags instantly add glamour to your outfits.
Options to choose from Myntra:
Embellished chain clutch
For the people who love the sparkle, an embellished chain clutch is the perfect option. Crystal details and sequin work may complement a festive look.
Options to choose from Myntra:
Quilted chain crossbody bag
These kinds of handbags add elegance and bring timeless elegance to any outfit. These have a structured look with refined detailing, making them suitable for both traditional and contemporary looks.
Options to choose from Myntra:
Mini chain handbag
If carrying only the essentials is your style, a mini chain bag can be a chic option. These compact accessories make a statement without looking overpowering.
Options to choose from Myntra:
Velvet chain bag
Velvet handbags exude luxury and elegance, making them particularly suitable for evening celebrations and winter weddings.
Options to choose from Myntra:
How to style a chain handbag for different wedding events
For a Mehendi Ceremony
Opt for colourful or embellished chain handbags that complement vibrant outfits.
For a Sangeet Night
Choose metallic or crystal-detailed designs that give the festive mood.
For a Reception
Structured chain bags in classic tones such as black, gold, or silver can add elegance to your look.
For Cocktail Parties
Mini chain bags and quilted styles work beautifully with dresses, gowns, and jumpsuits.
- Can i style a chain handbag with Western outfits?
Yes, you can. Pair these chain handbags for women with jumpsuits, dresses, and co-ord sets.
- What colour chain handbag should I choose for wedding events?
Gold, silver, champagne, blush pink, beige, ivory, and black are the suitable options.
- Which chain handbag goes best with ethnic wear?
Embellished clutches, metallic chain bags, pearl-detailed handbags, and velvet styles are best to pair with ethnic wear.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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