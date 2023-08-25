Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda at Dream Girl 2 screening: Who wore what

The cast and makers of Dream Girl 2 hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai last night. The event saw many stars in attendance, including the movie's leads - Ayushmnann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Ananya's BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda also got clicked at the grand screening. Vidya Balan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal also made an appearance at the screening. All the stars chose causal-chic ensembles for the occasion. Scroll ahead to check out who wore what.

Who wore what at the Dream Girl 2 screening

Ananya Panday

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda at Dream Girl 2 screening. (Instagram/@varinderchawla)

Ananya Panday made heads turn at the Dream Girl 2 screening in a denim-on-denim ensemble decorated with a light blue quirky pattern. She wore a sleeveless bustier blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, front button closures, and cropped hem. High-waisted flared pants, white heeled boots, a choker necklace, silver ear studs, open tresses, glossy berry-toned lip shade, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, and subtle eye makeup rounded it all off.

Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, arrived at the Dream Girl 2 screening, complementing each other in stylish looks. While Ayushmann looked dapper in a printed olive green notch-lapel jacket, black embroidered button-down shirt, and high-waisted straight-leg pants, Tahira looked elegant in a cream-coloured embroidered organza saree styled with a sleeveless blouse, pearl earrings, a choker, open wavy locks, and minimal glam.

Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan

Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan came to support their BFF Ananya Panday at the Dream Girl 2 screening in stylish fits. While Shanaya wore a white denim cropped jacket, a grey bodycon maxi dress, and white slip-on sandals to the event, Navya complemented her in a light blue-coloured oversized shirt and cream pants styled with an over-the-body bag and gold slides. Suhana wore a black cut-out bodysuit and boot-cut denim pants styled with high heels and a printed mini-shoulder bag. Minimal glam and open tresses gave their screening look a finishing touch.

Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari Wagh made heads turn at the Dream Girl 2 screening in a black see-through corset top, embellished high-waisted shorts, and a matching blazer layered on her shoulders. Black tassel embellishments embroidered on the trims gave her ensemble a finishing touch. She styled the ensemble with gold earrings, a black Louis Vuitton bag, killer high heels, striking glam, and a sleek bun. Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal arrived at the Dream Girl 2 screening in a printed brown tee, a light yellow-coloured button-down shirt with an open front, and acid-washed light blue denim jeans.

