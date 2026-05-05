Bad Bunny looked like he ‘time-travelled’ to Met Gala 2026 as a 85-year-old hyper real version of himself. See pics

Bad Bunny delivered one of the most unexpected transformations at Met Gala 2026, arriving on the red carpet as a hyper-realistic old version of himself. Embracing the evening’s “Costume Art” theme, the Puerto Rican rapper and actor leaned fully into character-driven fashion, appearing almost unrecognisable beneath detailed ageing prosthetics. (Also read: Olympian Eileen Gu is one of the best-dressed stars at Met Gala 2026, reveals secret behind her unreal bubble dress )

Bad Bunny transforms into 53-year-old self at Met Gala 2026 with stunning prosthetics. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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The striking makeover was created by renowned prosthetic artist Mike Marino, the same creative force behind some of Heidi Klum’s most talked-about transformations. Every wrinkle, sunspot, sagging contour, and ageing detail was meticulously hand-sculpted following discussions about how time would realistically change Bad Bunny’s face, neck, and hands.

Why Bad Bunny ages himself 53 years

The dramatic transformation was designed as a tribute to the “ageing body,” one of the themes explored within the Costume Institute’s 2026 exhibition. Instead of relying solely on couture spectacle, Bad Bunny turned his appearance into a performance piece reflecting time, mortality, and identity through fashion.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, the Grammy-winning artist joked about the elaborate look, saying, “It took me 53 years exactly to design this outfit.” He also added that he always tries “to do something different” and enjoys “being creative.” Inside Bad Bunny’s Met Gala transformation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, the Grammy-winning artist joked about the elaborate look, saying, “It took me 53 years exactly to design this outfit.” He also added that he always tries “to do something different” and enjoys “being creative.” Inside Bad Bunny’s Met Gala transformation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To complement the prosthetic artistry, Bad Bunny wore a sharply tailored custom black tuxedo designed in collaboration with Zara. The look featured an oversized pussybow inspired by Charles James’s iconic 1947 design Bustle, which forms part of the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To complement the prosthetic artistry, Bad Bunny wore a sharply tailored custom black tuxedo designed in collaboration with Zara. The look featured an oversized pussybow inspired by Charles James’s iconic 1947 design Bustle, which forms part of the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The styling remained minimal and structured, intentionally allowing the ageing makeup to dominate the overall presentation. He completed the look with a cane, Cartier jewellery, and an archival luxury watch, further reinforcing the vintage-inspired aesthetic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The styling remained minimal and structured, intentionally allowing the ageing makeup to dominate the overall presentation. He completed the look with a cane, Cartier jewellery, and an archival luxury watch, further reinforcing the vintage-inspired aesthetic. {{/usCountry}}

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Online, reactions flooded social media almost instantly, with many users praising the hyper-realistic detail of the prosthetics. Reddit users especially pointed out how even his hands and neck appeared convincingly aged, while others joked that Bad Bunny had “time-travelled” straight onto the Met Gala carpet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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