Quote of the day by Bad Bunny: 'Hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful…'

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny turns 32 years old this March 10. With multiple Grammy winsand an electrifying Super Bowl performance, Bad Bunny is a powerful voice advocating for social injustices, immigration detention, boldly challenging social norms and questioning the authority. One of the most inspirational moments from his Grammys speech may sound simple, but it carries a powerful message: "The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.” ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: ‘Logic is of course unshakeable but it cannot hold out against a man who wants to live’

Why does it mean? Hate is a vicious cycle, and every voice is hostile, and negativity only adds to it. It grows stronger, from online abuse, personal attacks, to societal prejudice. The only force capable of breaking this cycle of hate is love and understanding.

It is particularly relevant in a world filled with hostility, whether it is online negativity, societal prejudice, or challenges faced by immigrants who encounter instances of discrimination, xenophobia and bias. But by prioritising what really matters, like understanding them with empathy help to break this cycle and stand with solidarity. That's why Bad Bunny shared that love is more powerful than hate.

The singer's quote may be simple, but it holds a profound message for everyone, urging to practice kindness over anger, empathy over hostility, and love over hate in every aspect of life.