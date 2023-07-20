'Barbie Arora in Sri Lanka': Malaika Arora slays Barbiecore trend in stunning hot pink gown and high ponytail. Watch

Malaika Arora flew to Sri Lanka to host the Mrs India pageant with Dino Morea. The star shared pictures and videos from the occasion on Instagram and wowed netizens with her Barbie transformation. Malaika slayed the viral Barbiecore trend at the event in a stunning hot pink gown and a snatched high ponytail and called herself 'Barbie Arora'.

Malaika Arora nails Barbiecore trend in Sri Lanka

Malaika 'Barbie' Arora slays the Barbiecore trend in a stunning hot pink gown and a high ponytail. (Instagram)

Barbiecore trend became popular with the upcoming release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and other stars. Malaika Arora nailed the viral fashion statement during her visit to Sri Lanka for the Mrs India pageant. She embraced it by slipping into a hot pink-coloured one-shoulder gown styled with a high ponytail and see-through glass heels - a signature look of the popular Mattel doll.

Miss 'Barbie' Malaika Arora in Sri Lanka

Barbie Malaika Arora in Sri Lanka. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora shared several pictures from the event on Instagram and captioned one of them, "#barbiearora in Sri Lanka." The photos show Malaika's gorgeous look in the ensemble and a few selfies with her pageant co-host Dino Morea. Scroll through to see all the pictures and videos from the competition.

Malaika Arora's Barbie look decoded

Malaika's hot pink gown features a one-shoulder neckline highlighting her décolletage, long sleeves cascading into a floor-length train and featuring a full slit, gathered details on the waist, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her enviable frame, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, a floor-grazing hem length.

Malaika Arora, with Dino Morea, in Sri Lanka. (Instagram)

Malaika accessorised the ensemble with shimmering ear studs, matching statement rings, and glass sandals with high heels. She chose subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and rouged cheekbones for the glam picks. Lastly, a snatched high ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Barbie is releasing in the theatres on July 21. Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it also stars Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and more stars.